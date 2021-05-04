Tarkio High School Scholar Bowl Team competed in Sectionals Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The team defeated St. Joseph Christian 170-110 to advance to State.

The students were asked 20 questions, 10 per half, and only one match was played. Captain Aaron Schlueter had 50 points. Senior Devin Guajardo had 20 points. All other points were a team effort on bonus point questions. The team was ahead at the half 150 to 40.

Tarkio will play North Shelby in the first game of the final four on Thursday, April 29, in Columbia, Missouri. No spectators are allowed at the state site, but it will be played for free on MSHSAA.tv. The semifinal will begin at 1:00 p.m. The championship and third place games will begin at 2:00 p.m. The award ceremony will begin at 3:00 p.m.