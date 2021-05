The Rock Port High School Trap Shoot Team recently competed at State. Pictured are team members, from left to right: front row – Remington Stoner, Kyler Hughes, Jayden Krutz, Zoey Hurst, and Kalyn Mertens; and back row – Coach Jeremy Palmer. Kalyn tied for 4th place, shooting 94 out of 100. Remington tied for 6th place in the senior division, shooting 92 out of 100. Other individual scores included: Jayden – 86/100, Kyler – 81/100, and Zoey – 77/100. (Stacy Hughes Facebook photo)