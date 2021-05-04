Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Atchison County from April 26 to May 3, 2021:

1 male – age 40-49

1 male – age 80-89

As of May 3, 2021, there have been 458 total cases in Atchison County with 13 deaths. Three cases are active. There are two current active COVID-19 hospitalizations in our local hospital. The current 7-day testing positivity rate is 3.75%.

COVID-19 TESTING

Atchison County Health Department is able to perform the COVID-19 rapid testing. Testing is by appointment only. Please call 660-736-4121.

COVID VACCINE UPDATES

CDC guidance on fully vaccinated persons (updated April 27, 2021) can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?

In general, people are considered fully vaccinated:

• two weeks after their second dose in a two-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

• two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine

If you don’t meet these requirements, you are not fully vaccinated. Keep taking all precautions until you are fully vaccinated.

Choosing Safer Activities

If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing many things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

When choosing safer activities, consider how COVID-19 is spreading in your community, the number of people participating in the activity, and the location of the activity.

Outdoor visits and activities are safer than indoor activities, and fully vaccinated people can participate in some indoor events safely, without much risk.

If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, find a vaccine.

2nd and 5th in the State of Missouri

As of May 3, 2021, Atchison County is ranked second in the State with 33.4% of residents completing vaccinations and ranked fifth in the state with 37.5% of residents receiving at least one COVID vaccine dose. For details see: https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/data/.

Vaccine Available

Those who had their first dose of Moderna vaccine on April 12 at the Tarkio Activity Center will return for their booster dose on May 10 at the Tarkio Activity Center. Take your white vaccination card with you.

First dose appointments will also be taken that day. Sign up at: https://form.jotform.com/211014562103134 or call 660-736-4121 to schedule.

Atchison County Health Department has 35 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine available. If you are interested, call 660-736-4121 to make an appointment.

COVID-19 IN ATCHISON COUNTY

5-3-21

FATALITIES 13

ACTIVE CASES 3

CASES REMOVED

FROM ISOLATION 442

TOTAL CASES 458

MALE 207

FEMALE 251

UNDER 20 YEARS 58

21-29 YEARS 44

30-39 YEARS 51

40-49 YEARS 61

50-59 YEARS 72

60-69 YEARS 81

70-79 YEARS 60

80+ YEARS 31