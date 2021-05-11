The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, April 29, 2021. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Emergency Management Director Rhonda Wiley was in and presented an estimate for upgrades to the 911 office to allow the dispatchers and staff the ability to social distance within the center. New windows and an upgrade to heating and cooling will be part of the upgrade. She also presented a estimate for an upgraded security camera system. Both will be required to go out for bids if approved. Clerk Taylor is getting a legal opinion about being able to use COVID funding for the upgrade since it is for the ability to social distance and limit access to the facility.

Clerk Taylor and the commission discussed finalizing the expenses allocated to the first round of COVID-19 funding since Missouri did not extend the date to meet the federal guidelines.