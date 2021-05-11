The following incarcerations were recently recorded at the Atchison County Jail in Rock Port, Missouri:

Nickolas Roberts, 26, Fairfax, Missouri, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. May 4, 2021, at Madison, Illinois, by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and operate vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Angela Orozco, 42, Westboro, Missouri, was arrested at 6:22 p.m. May 4, 2021, at the U.S. Hwy. 59 and Hwy. C by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Department for: possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer with Director of Revenue, displayed or possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person, operate vehicle on highway without a valid license and operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility.

Shawn Tate, 47, Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested at 1:39 p.m. May 6, 2021, in Douglas County, Nebraska, by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for failure to appear on charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.