The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Trustee’s Deed: Filed April 30, 2021, by Jack Kruse, Successor Trustee of the Patricia Kruse Trust, to Jack Kruse Successor Trustee of the Patricia Kruse Trust, for land in Sections 5, 8, and 9, Township 63, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed April 30, 2021, by Vogler Properties, LLC, to Robert and Katherine Holley for land in Section 31, Township 65, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed May 3, 2021, by Quick and Heck, LLC, to Mary and Robert Quick for land in Section 14, Township 63, Range 30, Atchison County, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed May 3, 2021, by Mary and Robert Quick to Harrison Quick and Lindsey Quick for land in Section 14, Township 63, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed May 3, 2021, by Hanna Strough to Caleb Strough for land in Sections 16 and 21, Township 64, Range 38, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed May 3, 2021, by Melvin and Marilyn Hicks to Melvin and Marilyn Hecks for land in Section 23, Township 65, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed May 3, 2021, by Melvin and Marilyn Hicks to Kevin Hicks and Lucinda Hicks for land in Section 23, Township 64, Range 38, Atchison County, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed May 3, 2021, by Timothy and Teresa Morehouse to Matthew Alsup for Lots 11 and 12, Block 17, Fourth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed May 3, 2021, by Timothy and Teresa Morehouse to Ashley Alsup for Lots 7 and 8, Block 20, Fourth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed May 3, 2021, by Andrew and Kelsey Malchi, Abby and Quinn McGarth, and Aaron Malchi to Shelby Logan for Lots 8, 9, and 10, Block 10, First Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed May 3, 2021, by Walter and Shirley Stevens to Sandra Lansdown and Corey Stevens for land in Section 3, Township 65, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed May 4, 2021, by Wennihan Farms, LLC, to Damond Wennihan and Michele Whittemore for land in Section 35, Township 66, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed May 5, 2021, by Bruce Sanders to Renee Bess for land in Sections 9 and 4, Township 66, Range 38, Atchison County, Missouri.