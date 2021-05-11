Diane and Dean Hicks were named to the Extension Leaders Honor Roll and received a certificate which recognized their long-term commitment and support.

Dean and Diane Hicks of rural Tarkio, Missouri, have been selected for the MU Extension Leaders Honor Roll. The Leaders Honor Roll recognizes outstanding leaders and volunteers who have supported and helped to advance MU Extension in their communities.

Dean served a total of eight years on the Atchison County Extension Council, including as chairman. He also served for 20 years on the Atchison County Fair Board and was president for several years. During Dean’s tenure, the fair board purchased the fair grounds and coordinated the construction of the Velma Houts Fair Building.

Diane served as a 4-H club volunteer for almost 20 years and as a 4-H leader for 10 years. Dean and Diane’s children were also active in 4-H. The Hicks family was selected as the Atchison County State Fair Farm Family in 2006.

“Dean supported Ex-tension programs and utilized their services,” said Jim Crawford, Field Specialist in Agricultural Engineering and Superintendent of Graves-Chapple Research Center for MU Extension. “His input was instrumental in starting FFA Educational Day at Graves-Chapple Research Center. When the Extension office flooded in 2014 due to a water line break, Dean played a key role in cleaning up and getting the office reopened.”

Selection for the Honor Roll is based on community leadership efforts that support MU Extension’s efforts to enhance economic viability, build strong individuals, families and communities, and create and sustain healthy environments. Each fall, county engagement specialists work with county faculty and staff to identify one or two outstanding leaders, or couples, to represent their county.