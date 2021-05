Owen and Janet Peters will be retiring from Northwest Missouri Industries, Inc. on Friday, May 14, 2021. Janet began work there on July 3, 1975, and Owen began work there on February 5, 1976. They have both been hard-working and dedicated to their jobs throughout their employment. Cindy Sons, general manager, said, “Owen and Janet will be greatly missed by their coworkers and the staff at Northwest Missouri Industries. We wish them both the best in a happy retirement.”