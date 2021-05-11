City Clerk Emily Schulte, right, administered the oath of office to North Ward Alderman Ron Deatz, left.

City Clerk Emily Schulte, right, administered the oath of office to Mayor Amy Thomas, left.

The Rock Port Board of Aldermen met Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 6:07 p.m. with Mayor Chris Chamberlain presiding. Board members present were Ron Deatz, Lisa Farmer, and Lavon Paukert. Todd Stevens was present via phone. Also present were Utility Office Manager Terri McGuire, Chief of Police Shannon Sherwood, Superintendent Trevor Hale, and City Clerk Emily Schulte. Amy Thomas was a visitor.

Mayor Chris Chamberlain called the meeting to order.

Clerk Schulte swore in North Ward Alderman Ron Deatz and Mayor Amy Thomas. South Ward Alderman Kelley Herron will be sworn in at the May meeting.

Mayor Thomas began presiding over the meeting.

The meeting agenda was approved.

The minutes of the March 17, 2021, meeting were also approved.

The aldermen elected Todd Stevens as Mayor Pro Tem (Board President).

The city financial statements, accounts payable, tax report, delinquent tax list, and all board and departmental reports were approved.

The utility financial statements, accounts payable, purchased power and water statements, take or pay water use report, water loss reports, Utility Clerk report and City Superintendent report were also approved.

Board Appointments

The aldermen voted to approve Mayor Thomas’ board appointments and board liaison appointments:

Board of Adjustment – Trent Shineman, 2026; Alderman Farmer, liaison, 2022.

Health Board – Alderman Deatz, liaison, 2022; Mayor Thomas, liaison, 2022.

Park Board – Tawni Ellis, 2024; Jill Lager, 2024; Sheena Roop, 2024; Alderman Stevens, liaison, 2022.

Planning Commission – Alderman Deatz, liaison, 2022; Mayor Thomas, liaison, 2022.

Tourism Board – Preston Jones, 2024; Alderman Herron, liaison, 2022.

There is one vacancy on the Board of Adjustment, two on the Planning Commission, and three on the Tourism Board.

National Day of Prayer

The aldermen approved a proclamation request to declare May 6 National Day of Prayer. Mayor Thomas was invited to read the proclamation at the ceremony taking place that day at the Memorial Building

Discussion on the 4th of July was tabled.

Legal Opinion

Legal advice commissioned by Mayor Chamberlain was discussed. Clerk Schulte noted that at least part of the advice Chamberlain sought was pertaining to meeting procedures, including closed session protocol. Schulte requested that Mayor Thomas consider requesting that advice to ensure meetings are being conducted properly. By instruction, Attorney Bauman cannot provide her recommendations on any topics within that legal advice without the new mayor’s consent.

Mayor Thomas stated she believed the city should have access to that legal opinion. Alderman Stevens suggested Thomas reach out to Chamberlain first to inquire what information the legal advice contains prior to requesting the recommendations letter.

Previous Supervision Changes

The mayor’s supervision over the police department was never readdressed to be reinstated as previously discussed. With the mayoral changes, it was inquired if this supervision change should be reverted back from a board member to the mayor. Schulte relayed that Attorney Bauman had stated the mayor’s supervisory role over the Chief of Police is by state statute, not city ordinance.

Clerk Schulte informed Mayor Thomas that the board implemented department head liaisons late last year. Each department head (Hale, McGuire, Schulte, and Sherwood) was issued a board member as their liaison they could meet with regarding any departmental matters prior to board meetings. Liaisons would also conduct the lead’s yearly evaluations moving forward.

Stevens would like input from the attorney regarding supervision of the police department and suggested the department head liaisons discussion be tabled.

Park Management

Alderman Stevens noted having Superintendent Hale, Clerk Schulte, and Park Board President Katey Kroeger review the park management agreement. The Park Board is now reviewing all the suggestions and making comments to provide at their May meeting. An agreement is in the works with Northwest Missouri Industries to mow the park this summer.

Skyline Drive Update

An email was received from Jennifer Jarvis, MoDOT Engineer, regarding her submission of a waiver request on behalf of the city for not meeting the cost-share minimum cost amount. Jarvis inquired if the city is looking to move forward with the cost-share application or wait for a response. It was added that given a denial of the waiver request, the city’s application would be denied upon submission.

Hale requested the board’s guidance, as the application process will be time-consuming for city staff. Farmer and Deatz expressed being hesitant of spending any additional time or money on the project at this time. Stevens would like the city to stay interested, but the city shouldn’t be putting in extensive time until they have more answers.

Chief of Police

Shannon Sherwood

The police department has received two applications for employment. Chief Sherwood would be interested in hiring both applicants for reserve officer positions. Alderman Stevens thought this would be a good move. The board agreed.

The owner of one Main Street building has passed away and their next of kin will be interested in getting the building cleaned up or demolished once the estate has been finalized.

Sherwood accepted a request to read a prayer for law enforcement at the National Day of Prayer ceremony.

An anonymous complaint letter was received regarding a resident’s Biden flag containing profane language going against our peace disturbance ordinance. Sherwood discussed the complaint with the city attorney, who advised that the flag was protected speech. It was then noted that the flag was removed by the owner prior to Sherwood receiving the letter.

City Clerk Emily Schulte

The new phone system has been installed in City Hall and office staff is working with Midwest Data Center to get the kinks worked out. The Tourism Board is working on the logo competition and ordering new Main Street banners and Christmas décor. Their next projects include the 4th of July volleyball tournament and a new city website. Schulte asked the board if there would be any issue making one Park Board designee and the park liaison each a set of park keys, for which they will be responsible.

Missouri Municipal League is hosting their elected officials training June 10-11 and a virtual option is being offered this year. If board members would be interested in attending, Schulte would register them.

Superintendent

Trevor Hale

The water tower project is approaching; more information will be available next month following Hale and McGuire’s meeting with the engineers.

Water loss is maintaining around 25%. Hale is hopeful the city will come in under their take-or-pay for the year. There are currently three employees finishing up water and/or sewer training. The results of their exams should be received within six months.

Alderwoman

Lisa Farmer

Complaints have been received regarding Liberty Lane. The asphalt road has been depleted due to dirt trucks traveling in and out of that area.

Alderman Ron Deatz

Parking at the intersection of Country Club Drive and East Mill Street is interfering with traffic flow through the area and seems hazardous. Hale and Sherwood relayed that current ordinances won’t allow for a “No Parking” sign on both sides of that street, and a changing of that ordinance would affect more than just that street. Sherwood will contact the attorney to inquire if that particular spot could be deemed a hazard and an exception made.

Executive Session

The aldermen voted unanimously to move into executive session at 7:22 p.m. for personnel matters pursuant to Section 610.021(3) RSMo.

Regular Session

The executive session was adjourned and the regular session resumed at 7:49 p.m. The regular meeting adjourned at 7:49 p.m.