The Missouri WIC Program is temporarily increasing the Cash Value Benefit for Fruit and Vegetable Purchases (CVB). WIC is the Department of Health and Senior Services Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children.

The American Rescue Plan Act gave USDA authority to temporarily increase the CVB to $35 per month for eligible women and children during the federally declared COVID-19 public health emergency. Missouri WIC has elected to use this authority from June through September 2021, to provide additional healthy fruits and vegetables for up to 60,000 women and children per month. Standard CVB values range from $9 – $11.

WIC families have the opportunity to shop for nutritious foods at over 600 authorized WIC retailers throughout Missouri and can receive services at any of the 118 local agencies. WIC serves financially eligible women, infants, and children under the age of five. Fathers, stepparents, foster parents, grandparents, and guardians are also encouraged to apply for WIC benefits for any children in the household under the age of five.

Missouri WIC provides quality nutrition education, breastfeeding promotion and support, nutritious foods, and referrals to health services. It is also one of the most successful, cost-effective, and important nutrition intervention programs in the country!

Individuals interested in learning about the benefits of WIC may contact the WIC office at Atchison County Health Department at 660-736-4121.

If any individuals are currently on WIC and have June benefits already issued to the eWIC card, schedule an appointment today with your WIC local agency to receive the CVB increase.

Missouri WIC has also announced the release of the updated Income Eligibility Guidelines (IEGs) effective April 1, 2021.

The United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) releases annual adjustments to the IEGs used in determining eligibility for WIC. The IEGs are based on 185% of the federal poverty guidelines, adjusted each year to reflect changes in the Consumer Price Index. The income guideline chart showing the annual, monthly, twice-monthly, biweekly, and weekly income limits is located on the Missouri WIC website at https://health.mo.gov/living/families/wic/families/howdoiapplyforwic/.

Missourians interested in learning about the benefits of WIC may visit wic.mo.gov or call TEL-LINK at 1-800-835-5465 to find the closest WIC local agency.