The Tarkio High School Scholar Bowl Team placed fourth in the State Scholar Bowl Class 1 Tournament held last week in Columbia. The Tarkio brain bowlers lost to North Shelby 60 to 130 and to Hume 90 to 130. Pictured are team members, from left to right: front row – Alex Barnett, Lexi Brown, Brooklyn Wennihan, and Drew Sanders; and back row – Haley Garrison, Bo Graves, Coach Mark Staten, Aaron Schlueter, Devin Guajardo, and Daniel Lesher.

(Ann Schlueter photo)