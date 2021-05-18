Nearly a year after being under their care, Doug Collins, second from left, was able to meet and thank the healthcare professionals who saved his life last summer.

by Gene Bradley, EMS Chief, Atchison-Holt Ambulance District

It was a normal Sunday afternoon, June 28, 2020. The day had been quiet for the crews of the Atchison-Holt Ambulance District. At 3:53 p.m. the 911 phone rang at AC Central in Rock Port. Multiple calls were being received at the 911 center reporting multiple crashes on I-29 southbound at the 108-mile marker.

AHAD-1 and AHAD-2 were dispatched emergent for reports of multiple crashes in the south bound lanes of I-29. Rock Port Fire Department, Rock Port First Responders, and law enforcement were dispatched as well.

AHAD-1 arrived on scene and immediately began triage of the victims. Paramedic Craig Foster was directed a patient who had been riding a motorcycle and was struck from behind and ejected from his motorcycle. After being ejected, the patient struck a mile-marker sign and had life threatening injuries. Paramedic Foster requested LifeNet medical helicopter be dispatched. The patient, Doug Collins, 39, was treated and rapidly transported to Community Hospital-Fairfax where AHAD-1 planned to meet LifeNet.

The decision was made to take the patient to the emergency room. Dr. Aron Burke, M.D., was at the hospital to treat the patient. The team of caregivers worked hard to save Mr. Collins’ life, and stabilize him enough to transfer him to a Level 1 Trauma Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Mr. Collins had severe injuries and had lost a lot of blood. He was placed in the medical helicopter and flown to University of Nebraska Medical Center.

He spent the next several weeks in the hospital enduring numerous surgeries, and then spent additional weeks in Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital getting stronger and continuing to heal. Mr. Collins lost his right arm in the crash.

“Dr. Burke and I were attending a trauma class at Truman Medical Center,” Gene Bradley, EMS, stated. Sitting in front of them was Summer Zeamer, who turned to them and said, “I believe you saved my brother’s life. I am Doug Collins’ sister. He was the motorcycle victim last June.” The reunion was planned at that moment to reunite the team with Doug.

On Friday, May 7, Doug Collins got to meet some of the care providers that saved his life on that June afternoon. Mr. Collins came to the crew meeting of the ambulance district staff. He got to meet Paramedic Craig Foster, Alaura Lamb, EMT-B, and Dr. Burke, along with members of the hospital who had provided care. “We usually don’t get to see our patients after we transfer care at the hospital. This is great getting to see him and see he is up and about,” stated Alaura Lamb, EMT-B.

Doug and his sister had breakfast with the ambulance district staff and Dr. Burke at Paula’s Cafe in Craig.