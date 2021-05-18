Fairfax R-3 School Class of 2021 valedictorian was Gena Mitchell, left. Ian Hedlund, right, was salutatorian.

Fairfax senior Kaden Cooper receives his cords from Marisa Hedlund, counselor.

The Fairfax 8th graders received their graduation diplomas to move on to high school. The new freshmen include, from left to right: front row – Grace Oswald, Noah Miller, Charlie Smith, Levi Brown, KayDee Duering, Alicia Ramirez, and Velvet Williams; and back row – Lily Auwarter, Payton Woodring, Cowen O’Riley, Kendall Kingery, Clayton Vernon, Quen Roop, Luke Swinehart, and Blake Simmons.

FHS Class of 2021

Fairfax R-3 School held graduation for the Class of 2021 on Saturday, May 16, 2021, at Fairfax R-3 School.

Seniors entered the gym as Susan Braams played “Pomp & Circumstance.”

Those present were welcomed by Dr. Jeremy Burright, Superintendent. Cole Miller gave the senior welcome.

Marisa Hedlund, counselor, presented the top five students of the class. They are: #5 – Cierra Irvine, #4 – Kaden Cooper, #3 – Cole Miller, #2 (salutatorian) – Ian Hedlund, and #1 (valedictorian) – Gena Mitchell.

Dustin Barnes, K-12 Principal, presented the senior class. Members of the Class of 2021 were Kaden Alan Cooper, Ian Mitchell Hedlund, Cierra Marie Irvine, Cole Allyn Miller, and Gena Kay Mitchell. December graduates were Camille Gibson, Levi Kinney, and Adriana Ramirez.

The class quote was “What lies behind us and what lies before us are small matters compared to what lies within us.” by Ralph Waldo Emerson. Their class colors were navy blue and gold, and the class flower was a white rose.

National Honor Society members were Ian Hedlund, Cole Miller, and Gena Mitchell. Senior class officers were Ian Hedlund, president; Gena Mitchell, vice-president; Cole Miller, secretary / treasurer; and Gena Mitchell and Ian Hedlund, Student Council. Marisa Hedlund was the class sponsor.

Josh Smith and Olivia Morris were escorts, and attendants were Jaecey Hill, Stormie Wallace, Oliver Smith, and Cody Frohn.

Honor speeches were given by Gena Mitchell, valedictorian, and Ian Hedlund, salutatorian.

Seniors and their guests enjoyed a video montage of senior remembrances.

Mr. Barnes then presented the eighth grade class. Fairfax R-3 eighth grade graduates are: Lillie Marie Auwarter, Levi Allen Brown, KayDee Ann Duering, Kendall Jonathan Ryan Kingery, Noah Allyn Miller, Cowen Isaiah O’Riley, Grace Catherine Oswald, Alicia Esmeralda Ramirez, Quen James Roop, Blake William Wesley Simmons, Charlie Allis Smith, Luke Ryan Swinehart, Clayton Garrett Vernon, Velvet Liselle Williams, and Payton Adamae Woodring. Junior high diplomas were presented by Dustin Barnes, Sam O’Riley, and Josh Oswald.

High school diplomas were presented by Jon Graves, School Board President.

Kaden Cooper delivered the senior goodbye and Dustin Barnes presented the 2020 graduation class of Fairfax R-3 School.

The recessional was the seniors’ class song, “My Best Days Are Ahead of Me” by Danny Gokey.

Tarkio R-I School Class of 2021 valedictorian was Mercedes Parshall, left. Ella Rolf, right, was salutatorian.

Tarkio High School graduates listen to speaker Mark Staten give each of them meaningful descriptive words related to their personalities and how those characteristics will help them to succeed.

Tarkio High School graduate Jordan Graf was pumped up as he received his diploma.

THS Class of 2021

The Tarkio High School Class of 2021 Commencement Ceremony was held in the high school gym Sunday, May 16, 2021. After dealing with a year of cancelled activities due to COVID-19, it was wonderful to see everyone come together to celebrate such a momentous occasion in the lives of our oldest youth.

Graduates included (* denotes Missouri College Preparatory Studies)(! denotes National Honor Society Members): Alyssa Joy Applen, Hunter Michael Bennett, *Aubrey Eileen Brown!, Harley Rose Caudill, Thomas Wayne Danielson, Jr., Madison Elane Driskell, Jordan Eugene Lee Graf, Cheyenne Leigh Gray!, Devin Christopher Guajardo, Keely Shay Horton, Skylar Joseph Horton, *Ashlynn Grace Meyer!, Autumn Elaine Murry!, *Mercedes Hanna Parshall!, *Morgan Haley Parshall!, *Brynnan Reneá Poppa!, *Ella Jaye Rolf!, *Bryli Deigh Staten!, Grant Alexzander Turnbull, Jayden Wayne Umbarger, Audrey Anne Weidenaar, Allison Jacie Yates!, and Kaytlin Marie Yasbelle Young. The top five seniors were: valedictorian – Mercedes Hanna Parshall, salutatorian – Ella Jaye Rolf, Morgan Haley Parshall, Brynnan Reneá Poppa, and Ashlynn Grace Meyer. Senior class officers were: Bryli Staten, president; Ella Rolf, vice-president; Brynnan Poppa, secretary; Mercedes Parshall, treasurer; Allison Yates and Hunter Bennett, Student Council; and Lori Staten and Eric Walker, class sponsors. The class song was “Stole the Show” by Kygo. The class motto was “I do not know.” by Thomas Danielson. Class colors were light pink, white, and navy. The class flower was white rose with pink tips.

Junior escorts Sophia Martin and Bo Graves led the seniors in to “Pomp & Circumstance.” Tarkio High School Principal Carrie Livengood led everyone in the Pledge to the United States Flag. Tarkio R-I Superintendent Karma Coleman welcomed all in attendance and introduced the speaker, Mr. Mark Staten, Tarkio High School English teacher. Mr. Staten has been a huge influence on these young students and with one of them being his daughter, they are extra special to him. He offered a descriptive word or two to describe each student and explained how they not only made a positive impact on his life, but will continue to make a positive impact on the world.

A parent dedication slide show was presented and the Tarkio High School Chorus sang “For Just A Little While.”

Remarks were given by valedictorian Mercedes Parshall and salutatorian Ella Rolf. The girls reflected on their shared memories and experiences throughout their years of school and how they all centered around the five senses – sound, touch, taste, smell, and sight: “There have been distinct sounds which have permanently sculpted the soundtrack of our lives.” “As we move into the next chapter of our lives, it is important for each of us to use our sight to watch the efforts of those we aspire to be like, and mimic those actions in our own lives. However, each of our journeys will be unique and different from anyone who has already reached the goals we have set for ourselves.” “In life, we cannot let the ‘bad smells’ or negative experiences outweigh the ‘good smells.’” “In the realm of life, this [all the work put into obtaining a diploma] is only a small taste of what we are able to accomplish. Let’s pause for a second. Savor this moment. Allow yourself to crave the next moment like this one and use that craving to buy into your future.” “Throughout our years at Tarkio High School, the teachers and staff here have touched our lives in many ways, some of which we may not even know yet. They have motivated us to work hard in pursuit of our dreams, guided us in important decisions, and challenged us to become the best version of ourselves.”

Mrs. Livengood presented the class and Tarkio R-I School Board President Garrett Wood (as well as senior fathers Chris Yates and Mark Staten) presented the diplomas.

Mrs. Livengood led everyone in the Pledge to the Tarkio High School Flag. The graduates exited the gym to “Stole the Show” and formed a reception line.

Rock Port R-II School Class of 2021 valedictorian was Makenna Farmer, right. Alivia Baucom, left, was salutatorian.

Seniors Ethan Lucas, left, and Jack Raison, right, exit their graduation.

Chris Gebhards was the guest speaker at Rock Port’s graduation.

RPHS Class of 2021

Rock Port R-II Schoool held commencement exercises for the Class of 2021 on Sunday, May 16, at Rock Port High School.

Graduates included: Gabriel Anthony Abbott, Alivia Monique Baucom, Sophie Jean Brumbaugh, Cayden Rylie Criger, Johnny Patience Davis, Kadyn Hunter Dowdy, Marilyn Makenna Farmer, Jagger Cade Freemyer, Corbin Keith Allen Hale, Joseph Michael Herron, RyAnne Grace Herron, Maxwell Logan Jackson, Victoria Anne Jordan, Lydia Grace Jurey, Lauren Delaney Kelly, Mackenzie Marie Lager, Colby Grant Lansdown, Ethan James Lucas, Kalyn Charles Mertens, Austin Taylor-Thomas Moore, Taylor Elizabeth Perry, Treyton Joel Peshek, Owin Brendon Loring Pike, Harlee Beth Kathleen Pritt, Jack Gregory Raison, Raegan Lynn Sticken, Remington Scott Stoner, Jayden Nikole Jene Van Zant, Alexa Brooke VanSickle, Rachel Elizabeth Vogler, and Austin James Wallace.

The class motto was “Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.” by Dr. Seuss. Their class colors were silver and blue, and the class flower was a white rose.

National Honor Society members were Gabriel Abbott, Alivia Baucom, Johnny Davis, Makenna Farmer, Joseph Herron, RyAnne Herron, Lauren Kelly, Mackenzie Lager, Ethan Lucas, Harlee Pritt, and Rachel Vogler.

Senior class officers were: Johnny Davis, president; Rachel Vogler, vice-president; Gabriel Abbott, secretary; Harlee Pritt, treasurer; and Sophie Brumbaugh and Joseph Herron, Student Council. Class sponsors were Shauna Farmer, Rachel Jenkins, and Shawn Shineman.

Ushers were Kate Ottmann, Aubrey Watkins, Ryan Bradley, and Colten Stevens.

Seniors entered as “Pomp & Circumstance” was played by Mrs. Lynn Hunter. Mr. Ethan Sickels, Superintendent, welcomed those present and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited and Johnny Davis gave the invocation.

Mr. Chris Gebhards was the guest speaker.

Scholarships and awards were presented by Mr. Sickels, Mr. Donnie Parsons, High School Principal, and Mrs. Shauna Farmer, Counselor.

Diplomas were presented by Mr. Jeremy Davis, School Board President, and Mr. Dan Lucas, School Board member.

The following seniors received awards:

Remington Stoner completed the welding program at Tarkio Tech in Tarkio, Missouri, and graduated from Tarkio Tech. Remi will be headed straight to the workforce with Peeler Farms.

Colby Lansdown received a two-year vocational certificate from Northwest Technical School in Maryville. He began in the welding program his junior year. Colby will be headed straight to the workforce.

Corbin Hale also completed his welding certification at Northwest Technical School. Corbin plans to attend the Missouri Welding Institute in Nevada, Missouri, to continue his certification. Corbin received a $400 scholarship from the Northwest Missouri Sportsman’s Club and an MWI United Migrant grant of $6,250.00.

Tori Jordan was one of three seniors who have completed the Upward Bound Academy on the campus of Northwest Missouri State University (NWMSU). Upward Bound has been sponsored by NWMSU since 1986 and services selected schools in Atchison, Gentry, and Nodaway counties in Missouri. Tori will be attending Peru State College in the fall of 2021 and plans to major in Psychology. She received the renewable T.J. Majors Scholarship in the amount of $1,750.00.

Cayden Criger received the New Horizons Scholarship, the Watson Outreach Scholarship which was set up and funded by Gibb Holmes, and the $1,000 Atchison County Development Corporation (ACDC) Vocational Scholarship. ACDC is proud to invest in our students, hoping to see them back in Atchison County in future years. The ACDC board members realize the value of the vocational programs in our small community and hopes to see more applications for this vocational scholarship in the future. Cayden also received a three quarter Warren and Evalyn Morgan Charitable Trust High School Vocational Scholarship for high school students. Warren and Evalyn were farmers in the Watson area for several years, and Evalyn was a teacher. They valued education and helping students achieve their educational goals. Their charitable trust has been able to help many Atchison County students. Cayden is headed to NCK Tech for certification in Heavy Equipment Operations.

Alexa Vansickle was an A+ student. This program must document 50 hours of tutoring or mentoring, achieve 95% cumulative attendance over four years, maintain a 2.5 GPA, and be a good citizen in the community and at school. A+ graduates may use their grant benefits at any A+ Missouri public community college or technical or vocational school. The benefits will help with the cost of fees or the completion of a degree program, whichever comes first. Alexa also completed the Upward Bound Program. Alexa plans to work before continuing her education.

Kadyn Dowdy received a four-year Morgan Scholarship. Kadyn will be attending Peru State College where he will be studying accounting and will pursue his CPA credentials. Peru offered Kadyn the Dean’s Scholarship and the PSC James and Mavis Greer Scholarship.

Jagger Freemyer was an A+ Scholarship awardee. Jagger will be attending the State Tech School of Missouri in Linn, Missouri, and will study Nuclear Operations.

Lydia Jurey was an A+ student. Lydia was also the first recipient of the inaugural Steve and Marie Proctor Memorial Scholarship. Lydia plans to attend Peru State College and major in Social Sciences.

Kalyn Mertens was an A+ Scholarship recipient. Kalyn was one of five seniors who has had a “Principal’s Art Gallery” award on display in the elementary. Kalyn plans to work and then attend college.

Taylor Perry was an A+ Scholarship awardee. Taylor will attend Missouri Western State University in the fall. MWSU has awarded Taylor the Griffon Guarantee and the Griffon A+ Scholarship.

Trey Peshek was an A+ Scholarship student. Trey will be attending State Tech School of Missouri in Linn to study Nuclear Radiation Protection.

Jack Raison received the Rock Port Baptist Church Scholarship and the Nebraska City Elks Foundation Scholarship. Jack also had “Principal’s Art Gallery” artwork. He will be attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study Architecture.

Johnny Davis received the Shaw Scholarship and was also gifted back her “Principal’s Art Gallery” picture from elementary school. Johnny will be attending Bryan College of Health Sciences in Lincoln, Nebraska, to study Diagnostic Medical Sonography. Bryan has offered Johnny the Warren and Ruth Hostein Award.

Joey Herron received the New Horizons Scholarship and a $2,000 MFA Scholarship. The MFA Foundation was established in 1958 with the primary purpose of providing greater educational opportunity for youth in our trade territory. The foundation’s major activity is its scholarship program, which has aided nearly 12,000 college and university students from rural communities since its initiation in 1965. This scholarship is sponsored by Ag Choice of Rock Port and Fairfax and is one of approximately 340 scholarships presented this year by MFA Incorporated, MFA Oil Company, and their affiliates. Joey also received an ACDC Technical School Scholarship, a Morgan High School Technical Scholarship, the Andrew Goodman Scholarship, the Richard E. Miller Automotive Scholarships, and a St. John’s Lutheran Church scholarship. Joey will be attending Southeast Community College in Milford to study Diesel Ag Mechanics.

Lauren Kelly received the P.E.O. Scholarship, Cox Scholarship, FFA Alumni Scholarship, and the NWMSU Tower Scholarship. Lauren will attend Northwest Missouri State University in the fall where she will be a Bearcat cheerleader.

Harlee Pritt received the Beta Gals Scholarship, Liberty Theatre scholarship Rock Port Rotary Award, and Morgan Trust High School Scholarship. Harlee has also earned a Presidential Award of Excellence certificate, which was based on scoring at the 85th percentile on the ACT in either reading or math and achieving a 3.67 or higher cumulative grade point average. Harlee will be attending Rockhurst University in the fall to major in nursing. Harlee has received the following scholarships from Rockhurst: the Breen Scholarship, the Hawk Fund, the Mission Grant, the Future Nurses Grant, and the Missouri Access Grant.

Mackenzie Lager received the Methodist Church Gene Bunn Scholarship, an A+ award, a Morgan High School Award, and a scholarship from The Knights of Columbus-Maryville. Mackenzie will attend NWMSU this fall where she will utilize her Tower Scholarship to pursue a degree in Chemistry with an emphasis in Biochemistry in hopes of becoming a dentist.

Ethan Lucas was awarded a $500 A.C. Bin Scholarship. Owner and operator Jon Lucas offers this incentive to seniors who are in consecutive years of employment with A.C. Bin. Ethan is a “Principal’s Art Gallery” awardee and is a Presidential Award of Excellence winner. Ethan was also a Bright Flight award winner from the state of Missouri. This award was given to those with an outstanding score on their ACT. Ethan will be attending Missouri S&T in Rolla. S&T has offered Ethan the following scholarships: The Kummer Vanguard, the Honors Academy, the Mathews Endowed Scholarship, the Morton Deuth Scholarship, and the S&T Groundbreaker Package. Ethan will be studying Mechanical Engineering.

RyAnne Herron attended Upward Bound. She received an American Legion Scholarship, Liberty Theatre Scholarship, Rock Port CTA’s $500 educational scholarship, a four-year renewable Warren and Evalyn Morgan Scholarship, an MFA Scholarship, Bob Phelps Scholarship, Nebraska City Apple Corps Scholarship, Tarkio First Baptist Church Scholarship. RyAnne was an A+ student awardee, and a Presidential Excellence awardee. RyAnne will be attending Missouri State University with the following scholarships: MSU Governors, MSU Marching Band, and a Missouri Access Grant.

Rachel Vogler received a four-year Morgan High School Scholarship and the Rock Port Lutheran Church Scholarship. She was also a “Principal’s Art Gallery” student. Rachel will be attending the University of Missouri-Columbia this fall pursuing a degree in Textile and Apparel Management. MU has offered Rachel the following scholarships: Mizzou Beryl James and the Textile and Apparel Scholarship.

Gabe Abbott was awarded the Tony Gaines Memorial Scholarship, the Male MSHSAA High School Award of Excellence and the Male Outstanding Athlete of Year at the high school awards assembly. He also received the Methodist Church Merle and Vera Walter Award at the alumni banquet. Gabe received a renewable four-year Warren and Evalyn Morgan Trust Scholarship, and was one of two Rock Port student athletes who were chosen as a Wendy’s High School Scholarship finalist. Gabe was also a Presidential Excellence awardee. He will be attending the University of Missouri-Columbia and major in Mathematics.

Alivia Baucom was awarded the Tony Gaines Memorial Scholarship and the Female Outstanding Athlete of Year at the high school awards assembly. Alivia was also the recipient of the Watson Outreach Scholarship, the Rock Port Rotary Scholarship, and the Morgan High School Scholarship. The Rock Port Optimist Club honored Alivia with the $500 Bill Andrews Memorial Scholarship. Bill was one of the founding members of the Rock Port Optimist Club and spent many hours supporting youth activities in Rock Port and the surrounding area. Alivia was also a Presidential Excellence Award winner. Alivia will be attending Doane College this fall and will receive the following scholarships: The Perry Academic, the Doane Opportunity Grant, the Richard Gibson Athletic Award, and the Women’s Doane Athletic Award. Alivia will be on the Doane Tiger Track team while working toward her Nursing degree.

Makenna Farmer was awarded the Female MSHSAA High School Award of Excellence, the local National Honor Society Scholarship, and the NHS National Semi-finalist Scholarship at the high school awards assembly. Makenna is the recipient of a Rock Port Baptist Church Scholarship, the Methodist Church Shaw Scholarship, the ACDC four-year high school award, the A+ Scholarship, the MFA Scholarship, the four-year Morgan High School Scholarship, a First Lutheran Church Scholarship, and was a Wendy’s High School Scholarship finalist. Makenna was chosen for a 40/8 Scholarship for those going into the health field. She was also chosen for the Louis Bell Scholarship through Community Scholarships of Northwest Missouri. Louis Bell was a former farmer in the Fairfax, Missouri, area, who established the Louis E. Bell Trust Grants. It is a scholarship program to honor the hard work of high school and college students from Rock Port, Fairfax, and Tarkio. Makenna was also a Presidential Excellence Awardee. Makenna will be utilizing her Mizzou Excellence Scholar Award and her Millard Maienthal Memorial to attend the University of Missouri-Columbia this fall to pursue a degree in Health Sciences with an emphasis in Rehabilitation Services/Physical Therapy.

The top 10 seniors of 2021 were then recognized: Joseph Herron, 10th; Lauren Kelly, 9th; Harlee Pritt, 8th; Mackenzie Lager, 7th; Ethan Lucas, 6th; RyAnne Herron, 5th; Rachel Vogler, 4th; and Gabriel Abbott, 3rd. Based on a 4-point weighted scale this year’s salutatorian, with a cumulative grade point average of 4.6614, was Alivia Baucom. The valedictorian, with a cumulative grade point average of 4.7921, was Makenna Farmer.

Seniors left the gym to their class song, “I Lived” by One Republic.