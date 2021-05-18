Fresh Mobile Food Pantries will be held in May and June at Community Services, Inc. on Main Street in Tarkio. Stop by Tuesday, May 25, or Tuesday, June 22, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon (while supplies last) for fresh food. Cars are to line up at 3rd and Main street and will be directed up to 4th and Main. There is a limit to product quantities/number of families are picking up per vehicle. The event is made possible by Second Harvest Community Food Bank and Community Services, Inc. For more information, call 816-364-3663 or visit shcfb.org.