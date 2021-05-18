Janet and Owen Peters were guests of honor at a retirement reception, hosted by Northwest Missouri Industries, Inc. They received plaques (above), and Charlene Didlo, board member, gave them a personalized, hand-painted retirement plate (below).
May 18, 2021
