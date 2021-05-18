The 19th Annual Tarkio Rotary Golf Tournament will be played at the Tarkio Golf Club on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Registration begins at 7:00 a.m. and tee time is 8:00 a.m. Approximately 72 participants are expected to enjoy the friendly competition and lunch provided by Tarkio Hy-Vee. The four-person scramble format tournament results will be flighted following the completion of 18 holes, and trophies will be awarded to the top two teams in each flight. Tournament favors will be awarded to individual members of the top two teams in each of three flights.

Hole prizes will be awarded to various participants following the announcement of the tournament results. Hole prizes will include two longest drive holes, two longest putt holes and two closest to the pin holes. Hole sponsorships and team entry forms are available at the Tarkio Golf Club or from any Rotary Club member. Cart rentals are available by calling the Tarkio Golf Club at 660-736-4776.