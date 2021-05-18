The Tarkio/Westboro/Fairfax Food Pantry Board met Tuesday, May 11, 2021, with 16 in attendance. Churches represented were Fairfax – Christian, Methodist, and Presbyterian; Tarkio – Baptist, First Christian, and Presbyterian; and Westboro Methodist and St. John’s Lutheran. In March, 71 individuals representing 39 families were served. In April, 72 individuals representing 37 families were assisted.

The board received the great news that Tarkio Renewal will be assisting the food pantry financially with repairs to the east wall of the building. These repairs are necessary as a result of the removal of the adjoining east building. The board is hopeful that the company responsible for making the repairs will be able to accomplish the project this summer.

Items that are currently needed are dish soap, toilet paper and boxed potatoes. Monetary donations are always appreciated as the money allows the shelves to be stocked with the items most needed. The Tarkio Baptist Church will open the food pantry in May. The Fairfax Presbyterian Church will open the pantry in June. The pantry is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., the third and fourth weeks of each month. On the third Tuesday, the pantry is also open in the evenings from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m.

The next board meeting will be July 13 at 9:30 a.m. The food pantry is located at 315 Main Street in Tarkio.