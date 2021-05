The Rock Port American Legion Ralph Greer Post #49 is raffling off this 19”x25” patriotic stained glass artwork, designed by A Touch of Glass in Rock Port. It is currently displayed at Do It Best Hardware on Main Street in Rock Port. Tickets are 1 for $5 or 5 for $20 and can be purchased at Do It Best, A Touch of Glass, Kelly’s Welding & Repair, or by contacting Mary Kahn at 660-528-1322. The drawing will be held on Memorial Day, May 31, 2021.