The Class 1 State Champion in shot put and discus is Rock Port senior Alivia Baucom.

The East Atchison Lady Wolves relay team of Tommi Martin, Sophia Martin, Claire Martin, and Keena Merriweather were named State Champions in the 4×800 meter relay and also earned a fourth place medal in the 4×400 meter relay.

The East Atchison Lady Wolves placed third as a team in Class 1 at the Missouri State Track Championship. Pictured at the podium, from left to right, are: front row – Coach Madison Hagey and Coach Joe Unternahrer; and back row – Claire Martin, Tommi Martin, Sophia Martin, Faith Anderson, Brooklyn Wennihan (alternate), and Keena Merriweather.

The Rock Port Lady Blue Jays placed fourth as a team in Class 1 at the Missouri State Track Championship. Pictured at the podium, from left to right, are: front row – Coach Phil Vogler, Coach Rachel Jenkins, and Coach Jennifer Vogler; and back row – Chaney Vogler (alternate), Macie Hale, Aubrey Watkins, Rachel Vogler, Alivia Baucom, Makenna Farmer, Mikayla Makings, and Rylee Jenkins.

East Atchison’s Faith Anderson medaled with a second place finish in high jump and a fifth place finish in the 300 meter hurdles.

EA’s Tommi Martin medaled with a third place finish in the 800 meter run. She also helped the 4×800 meter relay team earn first place medals and the 4×400 meter relay team earn 4th place medals.

East Atchison’s Keena Merriweather helped the 4×800 meter relay team earn first place medals and the 4×400 meter relay team earn 4th place medals. She also placed 15th in the 400 meter dash.

EA’s Kaylin Merriweather medaled with a sixth place finish in high jump. He also placed 10th in the 100 meter dash and 13th in the 200 meter dash.

Lady Blue Jay Rylee Jenkins medaled with a second place finish in the discus throw.

Rock Port’s Colten Stevens medaled with a fifth place finish in the discus throw.

Rock Port’s Aubrey Watkins helped the 4×800 meter relay team earn medals with a 6th place finish. She also placed 12th in the 3200 meter run.

Rock Port’s Jagger Freemyer placed 12th in the javelin throw.

The Rock Port Lady Blue Jays medaled with a 6th place finish in the 4×800 meter relay. Team members were Mikayla Makings, Macie Hale, Makenna Farmer, and Aubrey Watkins.

The Rock Port Lady Blue Jays medaled with an 8th place finish in the 4×400 meter relay. Team members were Mikayla Makings, Makenna Farmer, Rylee Jenkins, and Rachel Vogler.

Atchison County was well represented in Jefferson City on Saturday, May 22, at the Class 1 State Track and Field Championships as the East Atchison girls came home with their first ever team trophy, placing third with 33 points, and Rock Port girls placed fourth with 32. Rock Port’s last top four finish was in 2009.

Aubrey Watkins (RP) started the day in the 3200 meter run, finishing in a time of 13:20.16 to place 12th.

East Atchison set the tone when the 4×800 meter relay team consisting of Keena Merriweather, Sophia Martin, Claire Martin, and Tommi Martin, ran 10:22.93 (a personal record) to place first by over five seconds. Rock Port followed placing sixth with a time of 10:52.59. Team members were Mikayla Makings, Macie Hale, Makenna Farmer, and Aubrey Watkins.

Freshman Tommi Martin (EA) was next and placed third in the 800 with 2.25.49 (a personal record).

Rock Port throwers then came through, placing first and second in the girls’ discus. Senior Alivia Baucom (RP) threw 126’10” to take first and freshman Rylee Jenkins (RP) threw 114’4” for second.

Faith Anderson (EA) would have a showdown for first place with St. Joseph Christian’s Brooklyn Miller in the high jump, both trying for a new state record. After a jump off, Faith came in second with a jump of 5’7” (a personal record).

Alivia Baucom (RP) kept up her dominating performance as she took first place in the shot put with a throw of 40’8.25”.

East Atchison’s Faith Anderson would add more points to the team total as she placed fifth in the 300m hurdles with a time of 49.29.

Keena Merriweather (EA) competed in the 400 meter dash, finishing in 15th place with a time of 1:04.65.

The day came to a close with the running of the 4×400 meter relay for both East Atchison and Rock Port. East Atchison’s Sophia Martin, Tommi Martin, Claire Martin, and Keena Merriweather would finish in fourth place with a time of 4:24.16 and Rock Port’s Mikayla Makings, Rachel Vogler, Rylee Jenkins, and Makenna Farmer would finish in eighth place with a time of 4:30.31. This would separate the two teams by only one point for third and fourth places.

On the boys’ side of things, there were three representing Atchison County, East Atchison’s Kaylin Merriweather and Rock Port’s Colten Stevens and Jagger Freemyer.

Kaylin Merriweather competed in three events. He placed 10th in the 100m dash with a time of 11.58, and 13th in the 200m dash with a time of 23.75. The high jump is where he would find the podium with a sixth place finish jumping 6’.

Senior Jagger Freemyer (RP) would have his first ever appearance at state track and field in the javelin. Jagger finished in 12th with a throw of 131’1”.

Colten Stevens (RP) came in fifth place in the discus, throwing 134’8” and earning himself a place on the podium.

Congratulations to both teams as they represented Northwest Missouri very well and best of luck to the seniors as they couldn’t have written a better ending.