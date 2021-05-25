The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved.

Monthly department reports were reviewed and approved.

At 10:00 a.m. the commission met with Dr. Jim and Grace Hobbs. They demonstrated an air purification system called Vollara Air Surface Pro+ that has been approved to remove 99.9% of germs and pathogens from the air, including COVID-19. The commission will seek bids to place them in all polling locations, the courthouse, 911 office, sheriff’s office, and law enforcement vehicles. Costs will be paid by Atchison Counties COVID funding that must be allocated by July 30.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, May 6, 2021. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved.

Monthly department reports were reviewed and approved.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.