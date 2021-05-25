The City of Fairfax Board of Aldermen held a regular meeting May 19, 2021. The meeting was called to order by Michael Oswald, alderman, at 6:36 p.m. Also in attendance were: Kristi Duering, Tabitha Wintz, and Debra Wyatt, aldermen; John Brown, Water Superintendent; Lori Helfers, City Clerk; Danny Kemerling, Treasurer; and Atchison County Sheriff Dennis Martin. Ryan Kingery, Mayor, joined the meeting at 7:18 p.m.

The tentative agenda was approved.

Sheriff Martin was present at the request of the city council to discuss city ordinances and different issues that the city is facing. After a lengthy discussion Dennis and the council agreed with more visibility from the Sheriff’s Department many of the issues at hand could be easily taken care. Dennis left meeting at 7:25 p.m.

The aldermen approved the regular minutes of April 14, 2021, and also approved accounts payable.

Old Business

Discussion continued in regards to properties that need to be cleaned up. Lori updated the council on the letters that had been sent out and the progress being made.

Staff Reports

The treasurer’s report was given by Danny Kemerling showing all accounts are in balance.

Lori Helfers informed the council that Robert Wilson and Nathan Thomas, Accounting Solutions, came on May 11 to do the 2020 audit. Robert will be present to discuss the city’s audit at the June meeting.

Lori left the meeting at 8:05 p.m.

John Brown presented to the council a bid from Poppa’s Tree Service for the removal and trimming of some trees in the city park. The bid was accepted unanimously.

John and Lori are continuing to work with Andi Macias, Snyder Engineering, and Jerri Dearmont, Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, on the PER for the CDBG street grant.

The aldermen voted to go into closed session at 8:15 p.m. for discussion of personnel and personally identifiable information as provided by RSMo 610.021(1, 3, and 13).

Council came back to open session at 8:45 p.m. The aldermen voted unanimously to increase the salary of the city clerk.

The next meeting is June 16 at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting adjourned at 8:47 p.m.