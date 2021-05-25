The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed May 14, 2021, by Mark and Patsy Finnell and Leigh and Rodney Owen to Michael Finnell for Lots 1 and 2, Hoot Owl Bend Riverfront, in Section 35, Township 64, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed May 14, 2021, by Michael Finnell to Mark and Patsy Finnell for Lot 2, Hoot Owl Bend Riverfront, in Section 35, Township 64, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed with Life Estate: Filed May 19, 2021, by Raymond C. and Hollis Holmes to Scott Holmes and Tiffany Holmes for Lots 3, 4, and 5, Block 8, Original Plat, Watson, Missouri, and land in Section 1, Township 65, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed May 19, 2021, by Christine Lewis to Ryan and Rebecca Meyerkorth for land in Section 34, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.