A project to resurface several Atchison County flood-damaged roadways was expected to begin this week. Crews from Emery Sapp and Sons, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, planned to start on Monday, May 24, with all work expected to be complete by late July. Crews will begin by completing necessary pavement repairs and will later return to each location listed below to complete resurfacing.

Route B – Interstate 29 to U.S. Route 59

• Pavement repairs and resurfacing

• Roadway will be closed in approximately two-mile sections during both repair and resurfacing operations

Route BB – B Avenue

to Route A in Watson

• Pavement repairs and resurfacing

• Roadway will be closed in approximately two-mile sections during both repair and resurfacing operations

Route A – B Avenue

to Route D near Watson

• Resurfacing

• Roadway will be closed in approximately two-mile sections during both repair and resurfacing operations

Route A – Route D

to I-29 near Watson

• Pavement repairs and resurfacing

• Roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers guiding motorists through the work zone

Route TT – U.S. Route 59 to O Avenue

near Fairfax

• Resurfacing

• Roadway will be closed during resurfacing

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

MoDOT asks drivers to work with them by always buckling up, keeping your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Know before you go and check what work zones you might encounter at traveler.modot.org.

Also at modot.org, sign up online for work zone updates. Information is also available 24/7 at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or via social media.