The sixth annual Rock Port Fine Arts Banquet was held Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Mr. Donnie Parsons, High School Principal, and Mrs. Abby Palmer, Band & Choir Director, welcomed those present. Mrs. Abby Palmer recognized the hard work and accomplishments of students.

The invocation was given by Ethan Lucas and dessert was enjoyed by everyone.

Band, Choir,

and Auxiliary

RyAnne Herron and Harlee Pritt were recognized by Mrs. Palmer for their help this year as Drum Major. Harlee was the drum major for parade and RyAnne was drum major for field.

Anneliese Clauson was announced as the 2021-2022 drum major and the whistle was passed to her.

Band, choir, and auxiliary awards were presented by Mrs. Abby Palmer. They were:

High school band letters: first year – Raegan Sticken, Christian Sticken, Abby Minino, Alisha Lomax, Mariah Lawrence (plus auxiliary), and Brentyn Herron; second year – Kylie Beasing (plus first year auxiliary), Anneliese Clauson, Taylor Pruett (plus auxiliary), Trulin Pankau (plus auxiliary), and Sara Newbanks; fourth year – RyAnne Herron (plus first year auxiliary), Max Jackson, Harlee Pritt (plus auxiliary), and Alexa VanSickle (auxiliary only).

High school chorus letters: first year – Taylor Pruett, Raegan Sticken, Kylie Beasing, Ryan Paris, and Brentyn Herron; third year – Corwyn Herron; and fourth year – RyAnne Herron.

The following state solo-small ensemble performances were recognized: Harlee Pritt – baritone saxophone solo, I (exemplary); RyAnne Herron – bass clarinet, II (outstanding); Kylie Beasing – clarinet, II outstanding); Anneliese Clauson – flute, III (satisfactory); RyAnne Herron – vocal III (satisfactory).

Awards presented to junior high musicians included:

Outstanding Musicians (Junior High Choir) – first semester: Norah Watkins and Keira Roup; second semester: Hadleigh Jones and Ryan Lucas

Outstanding Musician (Junior High Band) – Emma Teten

Junior high auxiliary members were Kinleigh Daugherty, Lilly Pankau, and Arianna Shimmel.

Scholar Bowl

Scholar Bowl awards were presented by Mrs. Trudy Herron. Awards for 2021 were:

Anneliese Clauson – participation certificate, 275 Conference Champion patch and medal, 275 Conference Top 8 Tournament Champion certificate, Class 2 District 8 Champion patch, and first year varsity letter

Carter Gebhards – participation certificate, 275 Conference Champion patch and medal, 275 Conference Top 8 Tournament Champion Class 2 District 8 Champion patch, and first year varsity letter

Ethan Lucas – participation certificate, 275 Conference Champion patch and medal, 275 Conference Top 8 Tournament Champion certificate, Class 2 District 8 Champion patch, 1st Team All-Conference medal and patch, All Class 2 District 8 Team medal and patch, fourth year varsity letter, and Scholar Bowl Captain medal

Sara Newbanks – participation certificate, 275 Conference Champion patch and medal, 275 Conference Top 8 Tournament Champion certificate, Class 2 District 8 Champion patch, and first year varsity letter

Bannack Skillen – participation certificate, 275 Conference Champion patch and medal, 275 Conference Top 8 Tournament Champion certificate, Class 2 District 8 Champion patch, 1st Team All-Conference medal and patch, All Class 2 District 8 Team medal and patch, and first year varsity letter

Theatre and Drama

Theatre and Drama awards were presented by Ms. Kerri Acton.

Drama awards for “The Desperate Housewives of William Shakespeare” were presented to the following students: RyAnne Herron as Lady Macbeth, Anneliese Clauson as Cleopatra, Bannack Skillen as Inspector Tremblelance/William Shakespeare, Dylan Kemerling as Katherine, Sara Newbanks as Titania, Raegan Sticken as Juliet, Ryan Paris as Ganymede/Rosalind, Jaymes Herron as Duncan, Corwyn Herron (sound crew), and Malachi Skillen (curtain crew).

Mass Media

Mass Media awards were presented by Mrs. Amy Skillen. Awards for 2021 were:

Mass Media 1 – Jaysa Welch, Rylee Jenkins, Jenasey Mace, Mikayla Makings, Chaney Vogler

Mass Media 2 – Kylie Jo Nuckolls, Katelynn Ottmann

Mass Media 3 – Macie Hale, Aubrey Watkins;

Dylan Kemerling – Mass Media 1, Photo Scavenger Hunt Winner, Most Pictures Used in the Yearbook (second)

Tarika Patel – Mass Media 1, Deadline Buster, Most Pictures Used in the Yearbook (fourth)

Bannack Skillen – Mass Media 1, Most Pictures Used in the Yearbook (first)

Morgan Cofer – Mass Media 2, Deadline Buster, Most Pictures Used in the Yearbook (fifth)

Addison Lair – Mass Media 2, Blue Jay Corner Editor

Mackenzie Lager – Mass Media 3, Business Manager

Rachel Vogler – Mass Media 4, Co-Editor of The Blue Jay

Makenna Farmer – Mass Media 4, Editor of the Blue Jay, Most Pictures Used in the Yearbook (third)

Art

Art awards were presented by Mrs. Jennifer Rueckert. They were:

Student art selected for the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art Annual High School Exhibition – Victoria Jordan, Mariah Lawrence, Kylie Jo Nuckolls, Ryan Paris, and Addison Lair (placed third in her category).

Outstanding Freshman Artist Award – Ryan Paris and Carter Gebhards

Outstanding Portrait Artist Award – Austin Moore and Kylie Beasing

Most Improved Artist Award – Raegan Sticken

Leadership Award: Art Club President – Jacobi Hogue

Modern Day Michelangelo – Kate Ottmann