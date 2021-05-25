Pictured above, left to right, are Debbie Sly, Tiffanie, Markie, Stevie, and Stephen Gaines. Tiffanie received the Educator of the Year Award.

Gabe Abbott, left, received the Top Male Athlete Award and Alivia Baucom, right, received the Top Female Athlete Award.

Dylan Lair, left, received an Award of Mathematics for Highest 7th Grade Percentage, and Malachi Skillen, right, received an Award of Mathematics for Highest 8th Grade Percentage.

The Rock Port R-II Junior High and High School awards assembly was held May 13, 2021. The following is a list of honorees and the awards presented:

American Legion Citizenship Award presented by Mary Kahn – Gabriel Abbott and Makenna Farmer

Kerri Acton presented: Outstanding Achievement in 7th Grade English Language Arts (an A every quarter) – Tayden Cook, Jacoby Driskell, Ryder Herron, Quentin Jackson, Dylan Lair, Ella Meyerkorth, Keira Roup, Skylar Stoner, Emma Teten, and Norah Watkins; Excellence in 7th Grade English Language Arts (highest percentage) – Pooja Patel; Outstanding Achievement in 8th Grade English Language Arts (an A every quarter) – Cali Driskell, Ryan Lucas, Addison Maifeld, Caleb Palmer, Payten Shrader, and Claire Spiegel; Excellence in 8th Grade English Language Arts – Avery Meyerkorth and Malachi Skillen; Outstanding Achievement in Applied Communications (an A every quarter) – Cayden Criger, Kalyn Mertens; Excellence in Applied Communications (highest percentage) – Joey Herron; Outstanding Achievement in 1st Semester Senior Research (a straight A for the semester) – Gabriel Abbott, Lauren Kelly, Ethan Lucas, Harlee Pritt, Rachel Vogler; Excellence in 1st Semester Senior Research (highest percentage) – Makenna Farmer and Alivia Baucom; Outstanding Achievement in 2nd Semester Senior Research (a straight A for the semester) – Mackenzie Lager; Excellence in 2nd Semester Senior Research (highest percentage) – RyAnne Herron

Megan Bebb presented National Honor Society Good School Citizenship awards – Kylie Beasing, Carter Gebhards, Caleb Lucas, Owin Pike, Kenny Brion, Phillip Herron, Jenasey Mace, Bannack Skillen, Erika Elam, Rylee Jenkins, Ryan Paris, Chaney Vogler, Dakota Evans, Dylan Kemerling, Julian Roberts, Jaysa Welch

NHS 2020-2021 officers – Gabriel Abbott, president; Alivia Baucom, Student Council representative; Makenna Farmer, vice-president; Mackenzie Lager, historian; Johnny Davis, secretary; RyAnne Herron, reporter/public relations; Harlee Pritt, treasurer; NHS 2020-2021 members – Holden Farmer, Kierstyn Jakub, Angylena Owens, Macie Hale, Lauren Kelly, Rachel Vogler, Joey Herron, Ethan Lucas, Aubrey Watkins, Tayleigh Huntley, Kate Ottmann

2020-2021 RPHS NHS Chapter Scholarship – Makenna Farmer

2020-2021 National NHS Scholarship – Makenna Farmer

Jacob Erdman presented math awards: Highest 7th Grade Percentage – Dylan Lair; Highest 8th Grade Percentage – Malachi Skillen

Shauna Farmer recognized the Peer Counselors: Gabe Abbott, Sophie Brumbaugh, Johnny Davis, Makenna Farmer, Joey Herron, and Trey Peshek, seniors; Ryan Bradley, Erika Elam, Holden Farmer, Kate Ottmann, Colten Stevens, and Aubrey Watkins, juniors; Aidan Burke, Morgan Cofer, Phillip Herron, Caleb Lucas, Kylie Nuckolls, and Tarika Patel, sophomores; Rylee Jenkins, Reed Miller, Bannack Skillen, Clint Steffen, and Chaney Vogler, freshmen; Cali Driskell, Jaymes, Herron, Ryan Lucas, Avery Meyerkorth, and Payten Shrader, eighth graders; Tayden Cook, Quentin Jackson, Dylan Lair, Pooja Patel, Keira Roup and Emma Teten, seventh graders; officers – Makenna Farmer, president; Johnny Davis, vice-president; Sophie Brumbaugh, secretary; Gabe Abbott, treasurer; Trey Peshek, Student Council representative

8th Grade Presidential Academic Achievement Awards – Zane Cook, Cali Driskell, Jaylynn Garst, Jakobie Hays, Ryan Lucas, Addison Maifeld, Avery Meyerkorth, Caleb Palmer, Payten Shrader, Malachi Skillen

Tony Gaines Memorial Scholarship presented by Stephen Gaines – Gabriel Abbott and Alivia Baucom

Junior High Participation Awards were presented by Stephen Gaines.

FBLA awards presented by Tiffanie Gaines – Makenna Farmer, Journalism, 2nd place (state qualifier); Carter Gebhards, Graphic Design, 5th place; RyAnne Herron, Business Communication, 4th place (state qualifier); RyAnne Herron, Sales Presentation, 5th place; Ethan Lucas, Impromptu Speaking, 2nd place; Ethan Lucas, Agribusiness, 2nd place (state qualifier)

Business awards were presented by Tiffanie Gaines – Kadyn Dowdy, Accounting II, Outstanding Student; RyAnne Herron, Personal Finance, Highest Grade; 7th Grade Typing Awards (>=40 wpm) – Tayden Cook, Jacoby Driskell, Ryder Herron, Dylan Lair, Pooja Patel ; 8th Grade Typing Awards (>=50 wpm) – Jaylynn Garst

Student Council recognition was given by Thomas Herron – Makenna Farmer, Gabe, Abbott, Rachel Vogler, Harlee Pritt, Joey Herron, seniors; Holden Farmer, Kierstyn Jakub, juniors; Brecken Kelly, Tarika Patel, sophomores; Bannack Skillen, Rylee Jenkins, freshmen

Thomas Herron also presented the following highest grades awards: Government – Kate Ottmann; American History – Phillip Herron; History of West – Bannack Skillen (fall), Chaney Vogler (spring); American History, D.C. – Aubrey Watkins (fall), Colten Stevens (spring)

The 2020-21 science awards presented by Trudy Herron – Anatomy High Score, Harlee Pritt; All A’s (95% or above all 4 quarters), Alivia Baucom, Johnny Davis, Makenna Farmer, MacKenzie Lager, Harlee Pritt, and Rachel Vogler; Chemistry I – High Score and All A’s, Ethan Lucas; Biology – High Score 1st hour – Kierstyn Jakub, High Score 5th hour – Aubrey Watkins; All A’s – Addison Lair, Katelynn Ottmann, Carsyn Sybert, Aubrey Watkins, Kierstyn Jakub; Integrated Chemistry; High Score 2nd hour – Jayden Krutz; High Score 4th hour – Anneliese Clauson; All A’s – Aidan Burke, Anneliese Clauson, Morgan Cofer, Phillip Herron, Jarrett Hunter, Mikayla Makings, Kylie Nuckolls, and Tarika Patel

Science awards for 2019-2020 – Anatomy – High Score – Alex Burke; All A’s (95% or above all 4 quarters) – Alex Burke and Gabe Minter; Chemistry I – High Score and All A’s- Alex Burke; Biology – High Score 4th hour – Makenna Farmer, High Score 6th hour – Joey Herron, All A’s – Gabe Abbott, Alivia Baucom, Makenna Farmer, RyAnne Herron, Ethan Lucas, Rachel Vogler, Joey Herron; Integrated Chemistry – High Score 2nd hour – Kierstyn Jakub; High Score 5th hour – Aubrey Watkins; All A’s – Katelynn Ottmann, Angylena Owens, Marissa Roybal, Aubrey Watkins

Math awards presented by Michelle Hogue – Outstanding students in Geometry/Algebra 2 (95% or higher) – Mikayla Makings, Anneliese Clauson, Aidan Burke, Phillip Herron, Jayden Krutz; Outstanding students Algebra 1 (95% or higher) – Bannack Skillen, Chaney Vogler, Rylee Jenkins; Top student in Algebra 1A – Kylie Beasing; Top student in Algebra 1B – Christian Sticken; Top student in Consumer Math – Kenny Brion

Science 2019-2020 awards presented by Rachel Jenkins – 7th Grade, Highest Grade Percentage – Ryan Lucas; Outstanding – Claire Spiegel; 8th Grade – Highest Grade Percentage – Rylee Jenkins; Outstanding – Bannack Skillen; 9th Grade, Highest Grade Percentage – Mikayla Makings; Outstanding – Anneliese Clausen

Science 2020-2021 awards presented by Rachel Jenkins – 7th Grade, Highest Grade Percentage – Skylar Stoner; Outstanding – Dylan Lair; 8th Grade, Highest Grade Percentage – Payten Shrader; Outstanding – Caleb Palmer; 9th Grade, Highest Grade Percentage – Bannack Skillen; Outstanding – Rylee and Chaney Vogler

Spanish awards presented by Jackie Miller – 7th grade Spanish: Norah (Ana) Watkins, 102%; Dylan (Juan) Lair, 101%; Ella (Estela) Meyerkorth, 100%; Pooja (Rosita) Patel, 100%; 8th grade Spanish: Avery (Alicia) Meyerkorth, 101%; Claire (Ana) Spiegel, 99%; Malachi (Julio) Skillen, 99%; Bracton (Gilberto) Cook, 98%; Caleb (Luis) Palmer, 97%; Spanish 1: Bannack (Ramón) Skillen, Chaney (Elena) Vogler, Rylee (Lucía) Jenkins; Spanish 2: Anneliese (Carolina) Clauson, Aidan (Nacho) Burke; Spanish 3: Aubrey (Clara) Watkins; Spanish 4: Alivia (Manuela) Baucom

Math awards presented by Wayne Moore – Algebra III Top Students: Colten Stevens, Kate Ottmann, Kierstyn Jakub and Aubrey Watkins; Trigonometry Top Students: Colten Stevens, Kate Ottmann and Aubrey Watkins; Pre-Calculus Algebra Top Students: Gabe Abbott, Makenna Farmer, Alivia Baucom, RyAnne Herron and Ethan Lucas; Statistics Top Students: Gabe Abbott, Alivia Baucom, Kadyn Dowdy and Makenna Farmer; Calculus Top Students: Gabe Abbott and Ethan Lucas

Music awards presented by Abby Palmer – State Gold Rating – Harlee Pritt on Baritone Sax; State Silver Rating – RyAnne Herron on Bass Clarinet and Kylie Beasing on Clarinet; State Bronze Rating – Anneliese Clauso, on Flute and RyAnne Herron on Voice

Jennifer Rueckert presented the Modern Day Michelangelo Artistic Award to Katelynn Ottmann

Donnie Parsons presented the following athhletic awards: MSHAA Award of Excellence – Makenna Farmer and Gabriel Abbott; Outstanding Senior Athlete – Alivia Baucom and Gabriel Abbott; 275 Conference Athletes – Ethan Lucas, Gabriel Abbott, Alivia Baucom, Makenna Farmer, Johnny Davis, Joseph Herron, Harlee Pritt, Rachel Vogler, Aubrey Watkins

Mrs. Trudy Herron presented the Educator of the Year Award to Mrs. Tiffanie Gaines. She said, “I have had the pleasure of knowing this year’s Educator of the Year recipient since she was the cool, new kid on our bus route. Kind and caring, she hasn’t changed a bit since high school.

“She is known throughout the school, Rock Port community, and Atchison County for her friendly smile and laugh. You can always count on her to help you with a school event, from track meets to scholar bowl. Recently, you may have seen her going the extra mile by pulling weeds and spreading mulch around the school in preparation for graduation. She fields tech calls all day, every day and fixes problems quickly and efficiently always smiling. We can all think of a time she has helped us with computer needs, made cookies for us, or helped celebrate other staff members.

“Humble about her impact on all of us, she will tell you she doesn’t deserve this award . . . but I can’t think of anyone more deserving.”

Makenna Farmer then passed the Student Council Key to Colten Stevens.