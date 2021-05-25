Submitted by Ethan Sickels,

Rock Port R-II Superintendent

We have officially wrapped up the 2020-21 school year for our students and teachers! In August we had no clue what was ahead of us . . . we encountered a few bumps in the road, but overall had another great year here at Rock Port R-II. Thank you to everyone for your patience, understanding, and dedication in ensuring we were able to provide a great year of academics and activities for our students.

The end of school is always busy, but I am so thankful we were able to have a “normal” one this year. Seeing everyone at events like graduation, awards assemblies, and concerts reminded me what a great community we live in. Our students and staff have really worked their tails off this year to make sure it was business as usual here in the building.

We lucked out on some legislative bills that failed to pass this spring. There is still hope the Governor will veto a bill that allows public funds to be provided to charter schools (anywhere from $25-$50 million annually), however, many other harmful bills did not pass. It is always nip and tuck as we enter May to see what causes concern for public education the upcoming year.

We should learn in these next few days what our ESSER III disbursement will be for the upcoming two school years. This is the latest stimulus package that was passed earlier this spring. We will utilize this money to continue updating our technology, purchase new texts for a variety of subjects, and provide additional learning opportunities and tutoring for our students.

If you need anything this summer, do not hesitate to contact me. Our office hours in June and July are Monday-Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and we are closed on Fridays. The business part of my job does not stop while the students and staff are away . . . although it sure is different when it’s quieter around here!

Our first day of school for the 2021-22 school year will be August 25, 2021. Have a terrific summer and continue to take good care of yourselves and your families. As always, I leave you with three important words . . .

GO BIG BLUE!