The Tarkio R-I Board of Education met May 19, 2021, at Tarkio High School. President Garrett Wood called the board meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. Board members in attendance included Jamie Barnett, Sam Hannah, Ann Schlueter, Josh Wright and Heather Olson. Chris Yates joined the meeting at 7:25 p.m. Others in attendance were Tarkio R-I Superintendent Karma Coleman, board secretary Lanette Hogue, Tarkio High School Principal Carrie Livengood, Tarkio Elementary Principal Kari Taylor, Blu Dow, Markie Sundermann, and Rachel Meyer.

The consent agenda was approved, as well as district obligations. The CTA report was shared.

Rachel Meyer, TAC Director, shared her report. The Atchison County Health Department held a vaccination clinic in April and May at the TAC. Cheer, dance and gymnastics held their recital and showcase in May. The multipurpose room is being used for baseball and softball practices.

A health services report was shared.

Mrs. Taylor reported that the elementary had 94% attendance in April. They currently have 173 children enrolled. Kids’ Korner has 16 children signed up for the 2021-22 school year. They currently have 26 children signed up for kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year. The FFA petting zoo was a hit with the elementary students. Kindergarten took a field trip to Hurst Greenery and second grade took a field trip to Farmers State Bank. The fourth grade held their annual wax museum. Special Education is starting a recycling program for the school.

Mrs. Livengood reported that graduation was a success. The high school had 100% participation for EOC and GLA testing. Tarkio Tech held its graduation. State track will be this weekend. The vocational banquet was held May 5, 2021. High school students went to the Henry Doorly Zoo for their PBS trip. The junior high students traveled to Auburn, Nebraska, and went bowling and to a movie for their PBS trip.

Mrs. Coleman gave a financial report. The district will end the year in the black by at least $430,000.00. She shared a legislative report. A food service report was shared. Student balances are all zero this year. After a lengthy consultation and review with CTS about the heating system at the high school, it was determined that continuing to pay the repair bills rather than putting in a new system is what’s best for the district until the district makes some decisions about the future of facilities. CTS will be here in June to evaluate the district’s facilities with the intent to give us options for the future. A discussion was held about developing the old Tarkio College baseball field. Costs will be gathered for items such as lighting, fencing, scoreboards, bleachers and dugouts in order to determine if the project will be pursued. We will be re-doing both crow’s nests this summer. A report was submitted by Tarkio Tech President John Davis to share good news about all of the Tarkio Tech students in the program. All students were very successful.

Ann Schlueter moved and Heather Olson seconded to approve the implementation of a dance team for the 2021-22 school year. The motion passed 7-0.

The board voted to approve the Career Ladder Payroll for June.

Ann Schlueter moved and Chris Yates seconded to approve the bid of $78,868.36 from Savvas Learning to purchase a new English Language Arts Series for K-12. The motion passed 7-0.

Ann Schlueter moved and Heather Olson seconded to approve the bid of $10,575.63 from SSI Furnishing to purchase new cafeteria tables. The motion passed 7-0.

The meeting moved into closed session at 8:38 p.m.

The following extra duty contracts were approved for the 2021-22 school year: Nate Jeter, assistant football coach; Josh Taylor, head junior high football coach; Blu Dow, dance coach; Joe Unternahrer, athletic director; Dustin Lambertsen, FFA sponsor; Dara Whipple, FCCLA sponsor; Stephanie Parsons, FBLA sponsor; Lori Staten, senior sponsor; Mark Staten, senior sponsor; Stephanie Parsons, junior sponsor; Joe Unternahrer, junior sponsor; Heidi Unternahrer, sophomore sponsor; Nate Jeter, sophomore sponsor; Tammy Hall, freshman sponsor; Kevin Dodson, freshman sponsor; Deyton Thomson, 8th grade sponsor; Michelle Henry, 8th grade sponsor; Dara Whipple, 7th grade sponsor; Aaron Behrens, 7th grade sponsor; Mark Staten, National Honor Society Sponsor; Stephanie Parsons, yearbook sponsor; Casey Martin, musical director; Nathaniel Wehmeyer, musical co-director; Melody Barnett, musical co-director; Casey Martin, Student Council sponsor; Nathaniel Wehmeyer, band director; Melody Barnett, vocal music director; Melody Barnett, Flag Corps sponsor; Tracy Cooper, high school testing coordinator; and Maria Spire, elementary testing coordinator.

The closed session ended and regular meeting adjourned at 9:03 p.m.