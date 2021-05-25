The Tarkio High School Alumni Banquet will be held Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the Tarkio High School gym. Social hour starts at 6:00 p.m. with dinner at 7:00 p.m., followed by the honored class ceremony and meeting. The cost for the banquet will be $20 per person.

Tickets are available at the Flower Mill or Farmers State Bank in Tarkio. If you are not buying tickets in advance, you can pay at the door, but you will need to RSVP as attendance could be more or less than usual. You can RSVP to MaryAnn Hardy Hull (660-744-4049), Teresa Hardy Shaw (660-582-7982), or Barbie Hardy Lee (660-744-4235).

Masks will be optional at the alumni banquet. The 10-year class has decided not to have the dance.