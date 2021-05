Emma Vance of Fairfax, Missouri, shot this 23 pound, 15 ounce turkey April 10, 2021, during youth turkey hunting season. Emma’s turkey had a 10” beard and 5/8” spurs. (Vance photos)

Joel Vance of Fairfax, Missouri, shot this 22 pound, 8 ounce turkey May 1, 2021. Joel’s turkey had an 11 1/2” beard and 7/8” spurs.