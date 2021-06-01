It was a beautiful weekend! It was wonderful to see so many people out and about enjoying the festivities after a trying year.

Summer ball season is in full swing. If your child plays, take a team photo and send in the picture with names and we will publish it in the newspaper.

Please join in celebrating Becky Jones’ retirement as Tarkio City Clerk from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Friday, June 4, at City Hall. Becky has dedicated 26 years to the city.

Make plans to attend the Tarkio Rodeo and other activities June 11 and 12. There are a lot of fun events taking place!

Liberty Theatre is presenting “The Sound of Music” June 11, 12, 18, and 19 at 7:00 p.m. and June 13 and 20 at 2:30 p.m. at the Memorial Building in Rock Port. This is a production you don’t want to miss!

Six bands will be entertaining the crowd at Midwest Mess Saturday, June 5, from 3:00 p.m. to midnight at 20764 E Ave. (north of Gavilon Grain), Rock Port. Gates open at 1:00 p.m. and tickets are $10 each.

