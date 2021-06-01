June 7, 1946

• Miss Elizabeth Stewart, communicator at the local U.S. Airways and Communications station, made her cross country solo flight from Tarkio to Fort Scott, Kansas, on Monday. She flew a Taylorcraft plane to Ft. Scott to visit her parents.

• A new electrical store has opened in Tarkio, adding to the city’s recent business establishments. The Holden Appliance company offers a number of articles which have long been hard to get and promises soon to be getting such merchandise as electric refrigerators, combination radio and phonograph sets, washing machines, and so forth. The store is located on the south side of Main Street, one door west of the Tumble Inn Cafe.

• Floyd Traub, who graduated this spring from Tarkio High School, has become a member of the Bob Jourdon dance band. Since May 27 he has been traveling with the band, which played last night at the Frog Hop in St. Joseph. Traub, who has studied the saxophone for some time, is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Traub of Tarkio.

June 10, 1971

• Mr. and Mrs. Jay Clinkingbeard will be presenting their missionary work at the morning service in St. John’s Lutheran Church on Sunday, June 13. They will be leaving in August for mission work in Nepal. Jay is a licensed pilot and will be flying personnel and supplies to mission stations where there are no auto roads. They both will be involved in personal evangelism and Bible teaching.

• A new leg, spouting, conveyor and pit have been installed at grain storage buildings recently purchased at North First Street by Feeders Grain and Storage. The machinery is designed for the fast handling of soybeans and has a capacity of 325,000 bushels.

• The Walnut Hill Art Fair held in Tarkio at the North City Park last Saturday was highly successful with good attendance and 29 exhibitors. Popular attractions were the food concession stands and the roving “Strawberry Girls” while a highlight for the children was the “balloon man.”

• Mrs. Cecil Corbin completes 40 years teaching at the end of this term. Her first school was Morning Star Rural School, which she taught when she had completed the 11th grade and then returned and finished high school the next year in 1921. She continued teaching in rural schools for 22 years. Mrs. Corbin has taught in the Tarkio Reorganized School District for 18 years.

June 6, 1996

• The Bolton boys (men) Don, Bob, Ken, Tim, Rick, and their families are having a belated 50th wedding anniversary open house for their parents, Keith and Carla Bolton of Tarkio, who were married January 27, 1946.

• Tarkio’s P.E.O. Chapter FF hosted its annual style show at the home of Mary and Ralph Hackett. Shops with clothing featured in the show were Elegant Alley, Ladies Apparel Shop, Mae Farmer Fashion Shop, Micky G’s, and Sheldon’s For Women.

• Aerial photos covering the entire state of Missouri are now available from the U.S. Geological Survey’s EROS Data Center. The photos are shot from an altitude of 20,000 feet at an approximate scale of 1:40,000, where one inch represents about .6 of a mile. Each photograph covers an area about five miles square.