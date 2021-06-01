June 7, 1946

• For the first time in the history of Atchison County, women’s names will be drawn Friday for jury service. Circuit Judge Ellis Beavers will meet with the county court that day and names of petit jurors for the next term will be drawn. While the new law makes them eligible for service, they can decline service if they so wish.

• Phillip Close has purchased a house from Everett True, northeast of Craig, and is preparing to move it to his farm. Mr. Close, who lost all his buildings in the May 23 tornado, will abandon the site where his former residence stood and establish a new home on his land north of St. Oswald’s church.

• During part of the war, William T. Miller was stationed in Holland and he became a good friend of the family in whose home he was quartered. Last week, he received a letter from a young lady in the family stating that every grave in the American cemetery in Margraten is being taken care of by the families who live nearby.

June 10, 1971

• On behalf of the City of Fairfax, Mayor E.C. Carter accepted a Missouri State flag, which was a gift of the Atchison County Democratic Women’s Club, at the organization’s meeting in Tarkio Tuesday, at which time flags were given to three other communities.

• The State Motor Vehicle office in Rock Port, after being located in the Atchison County Courthouse for seven years, is moving to the Memorial Building on Main Street June 14. Through the cooperation of the Rock Port Board, Chamber of Commerce, and others, the south room, which was used by the Legion Auxiliary for so many years, has been redecorated and carpeted.

• June is the name given to the midget mule colt born a few days ago to a Shetland mare belonging to Ray Patterson. The colt weighed 24 pounds at four days old and Ray said he doubted June would ever be able to pull a 50-bushel load.

June 6, 1996

• This week finds some new faces in businesses in Fairfax. Jason Kemerling is working at the Daybreak Cafe and Kenna Demott is working at the Fairfax Forum.

• In a house exchange over Memorial Day weekend, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Alldredge and Mrs. Earle E. Sims switched properties. Mr. and Mrs. Alldredge purchased the Sims residence at 115 Pine while Mrs. Sims purchased the Alldredge property at 602 Cedar.

• Members of the 50 year honor graduating class of 1946 attending the alumni banquet were Norma Curry Bradfield, George Gubser, Alma Sue Mayes Myers, Tom Simmons, Richard Lee Pearce, Darlene Hancock Smith, Helen Frerichs Fellows, Ardis Sly Coe, and Gloria Wendele Bolton. Since graduation, Norma Bradfield has attended every alumni banquet and welcomed this year’s graduating class, in which her granddaughter was a member.