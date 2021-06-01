Tarkio Rodeo

Make plans to attend the Tarkio Rodeo June 11 and 12, 2021, at the Tarkio Rodeo grounds, Hwy. 136 East in Tarkio. Last year’s event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so this year’s rodeo will be one big celebration!

Join the ropers and riders for a great show that will begin at 7:30 p.m. both nights. Mutton bustin’ for ages 6 and under will begin with sign-up at 6:00 p.m. and riding at 6:30 p.m. The Silver Creek Rodeo Company will provide the rodeo livestock and Broken Spoke Clydesdales will also make an appearance.

Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for youth 12 and under, and free for youth preschool-aged and younger. Advanced tickets may be purchased for a discounted price ($8 for youth and $12 for adults) at the Tarkio Avalanche in Tarkio or Atchison County Mail in Rock Port.

Stop by and enjoy watching the cowboys and cowgirls tough it out in the arena for the chance to go home with the big prize! It’s a sight you don’t want to miss! To get to the Tarkio Rodeo grounds, turn south at the intersection of 1st Street and Hwy. 136 on the east side of town (you’ll see the grounds once you turn off the highway).

Bicycle Rodeo

A Bicycle Rodeo will be held Saturday, June 12, from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. in the Farmers State Bank parking lot in Tarkio for kids up to age 14. Bring a bicycle and an adult. Some bicycles will be available to use, if needed.

The event will include bike skills, bike safety education and helmet fitting. Free helmets will be provided to the kids.

Doug Summa Memorial Car Show

The Doug Summa Memorial Car Show will be held in Niedermeyer Park in Tarkio Saturday, June 12. Registration for vehicles will begin at 9:00 a.m. and continue through 12:00 noon and the judging will follow. The Rodeo Parade will begin at 1:00 p.m. and each car show participant will be directed to a line-up position. Trophies for the car show will be presented at the conclusion of the parade in Niedermeyer Park.

Clapp Rodeo Ride

Joy and Kenny Clapp are once again hosting their Rodeo Ride. Riders will ride their horses and mules from their home north of town to the Tarkio Rodeo grounds on Saturday morning, June 12. The Clapps will furnish lunch. The riders will take part in the parade and then ride back to the Clapps’ home for a potluck supper. There is plenty of room on the property for camping for those who want to come Friday evening and stay Saturday night. All riders and wagons are welcome.

Tarkio Rodeo Parade

The Tarkio Rodeo Parade will begin at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 12, on Main Street in Tarkio. Line-up is at Elm and 9th streets in Tarkio. Come join the fun – either from the sidelines or right in the thick of things! Everyone is invited!