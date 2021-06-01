Tarkio Scouts from BSA Troop 88 and Cub Scout Pack 88 help set up flags at Tarkio Home Cemetery May 29. Scouts helping, from left to right, were Jeremiah Lester, Josh Schlueter, Owen Vette, Gabe Gebhards, Jacob Lester, and Silas Lester. (Tim Vette photo)

The H.A. Sly family gathered early Saturday morning to raise a flag honoring him in Fairfax’s Avenue of Flags at the city park. Pictured above, from left to right, are: Stephen Gaines, Debbie Sly, Markie, Tiffany and Stevie Gaines, Mark Sly, David and Krista Sly, Stephanie Smith, Natalie, Collin, Marisa and Chris Hedlund.

Tony Osburn holds the flag pole while Stan and Ryan Osburn, along with George Whittington, attach the flag.

Volunteers were not in short supply as the flags went up around the Fairfax City Park Saturday, May 29.

George Laur and his family gather at Center Grove Cemetery for the Memorial Day services.

The Legionnaires stand at parade rest while Allison Rogers delivers her speech to a large crowd at the St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery. Pastor Fritz Brandenburg also read the names of over 100 service men and women, current and past, who have served in the armed services.

Donald Lee Martin raises and lowers the flag to half staff at the Home Cemetery in Tarkio, Missouri.

Allison Rogers was the guest speaker for this year’s services.

Crystal Woodring sang the national anthem at each service.

Ashleigh King lays a wreath at the Memorial Building honoring the unknown soldiers.

Tim Morehouse welcomes everyone to the service at Fairfax City Park.

Legion members from both Atchison and Holt counties work together on Memorial Day. Here they honor their fallen comrades with a 21 gun salute at Center Grove Cemetery.

Mary Kahn prepares to raise the flag at Fairfax City Park services.

“Taps” is played following the gun volley. Pictured is Bud Harger in that role.

Veterans and their families paid their respects to their fallen comrades.