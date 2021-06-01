Second Harvest Community Food Bank and the Rock Port Ministerial Alliance have opened their No Hunger Summer feeding site to assist youth in need during the summer. No Hunger Summer meals are free to all children under 18. There is a $1 charge for adults. There are no income requirements. You do not have to be a resident of Rock Port to participate.

Lunches will be served through July 9, Monday through Friday, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Rock Port UMC is located at 211 W. Opp Street.

Participants are asked to call or text your weekly lunch count every Monday by 9:00 a.m. so enough food can be available. Call the Rock Port UMC at 660-744-2101 or call/text Erika at 660-223-3852.

The menu for June 2 – 4 will be:

June 2 – Chicken sandwich, baked beans, applesauce

June 3 – Mini corn dogs, green beans, fruit cup, chips

June 4 – Chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, applesauce, ice cream (in house only)