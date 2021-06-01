May 31, 1946

• Rock Port had a visitor Saturday who left this community when she was 19 years old in 1888. Although she has lived not far away, she has not been back for many years. She is Mrs. Emma Gillispie of Nebraska City whose maiden name was Washburn. Talking with local merchants, she was amazed at the changes in Rock Port since she was a girl.

• Walter Mercer, who some months ago bought the Sinclair service station on South Main Street and at that time built an addition, has started construction of a second addition. The new addition will expand his storage facilities one hundred percent and provide ample room for Mercer’s operations.

• Subscribers of the Mail, other than those in Rock Port, Tarkio, Fairfax, Westboro, Watson, and Langdon, failed to receive last week’s issue on time because of the railroad strike.

• Last Saturday’s annual poppy sale by the women of the American Legion Auxiliary resulted in the disposal of 1,200 poppies for a return of $267.95.

June 3, 1971

• Royalty at the Rock Port High School Alumni Banquet chosen from the class of 1971 by the alumni were Randy Bunn and Fran Cox. The classes of 1921, 1946, and 1971 were honored.

• May 12, 1971, was designated as Mrs. Mulvania Day in honor of Mrs. Gertrude Mulvania, who will not be returning next year to Rock Port R-II. Mrs. Mulvania was crowned and presented flowers at a party planned by the home economics class. Punch, cookies, and brownies were eaten after she searched for them during a treasure hunt.

• Valedictorian of the Class of 1971 was Jeff Copeland and salutatorian was Cathy Alloway.

• A crowd of 40 people paused Sunday during the Memorial Day weekend to participate in a service to salute the men of Atchison County who died for their country. Services were conducted by the Ralph Greer Post No. 49 of the American Legion at the Peace Memorial at the Memorial Building in Rock Port.

May 30, 1996

• Once again Rock Creek flooded Blue Jay Stadium. Several basements in the area flooded as well.

• The Aid Association for Lutherans Branch 6400 donated $2,300 for the Schoonover Benefit.

• Two Outstanding Educators were chosen from the Rock Port Schools this year. Ginny Novell and Karen Easley were selected. Ginny is the high school business teacher and Karen is school nurse.