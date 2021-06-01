Rich Hayek will be the first artist featured in the 2021 Brownville Fine Arts Association’s Artist Series.

The Brownville Fine Arts Association will hold the first show of its 2021 Artist Series in June. The art of Richard Hayek will be on display June 3 – 27, 2021 (1:00 – 4:00 p.m., Thursday through Sunday).

An artist reception and demonstration will be held Friday, June 4, at 6:30 p.m. at the Schoolhouse Art Gallery, 427 Main Street, Brownville, Nebraska. It is open to the public.

Richard Hayek, artist, poet, and geographer, captures the realism and mood of the Midwest’s landscapes through his art. He can be found traveling back roads or tramping along creek beds, impressing the scenes in his mind, relying on his senses to record an honest moment in nature’s history. Back at his studio he transfers the scene onto the grain sandpaper canvas using pastels and charcoal. “Fascinated by the thin line between earth and sky, my artistic expression focuses on geographic habits,” said Hayek as he brings the Midwest home to the rest of the world.