The Tarkio First Baptist Church will hold Vacation Bible School June 7 and 8. Each day’s schedule will be from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. for children from age four through those entering fifth grade. Lunch and snacks will be provided.

Backstage With The Bible is designed to give children a high view of scripture while clearly presenting the gospel of Jesus Christ. Children will learn the books of the Bible, the Ten Commandments, and what it means to be saved by grace through faith.

For more information or to register your child, leave a message at the church office at 660-736-4129 or text 660-623-9700. You can also view the event on Facebook.

A summer kids’ event called Treasured VBS will be hosted at Fairfax United Methodist Church from June 7-11 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. each day and includes lunch. Breakfast will also be served daily at 8:30 a.m.

At Treasured, kids discover God’s greatest treasure isn’t diamonds, gems, or gold – it’s them! Kids will participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, experience one-of-a-kind Bible adventures, collect Bible memory buddies to remind them of God’s love, and test out sciency-fun gizmos they’ll take home and play with all summer long. Plus, kids will learn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God sightings. Each day concludes with the closing quest that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned.

Treasured is for kids who have completed kindergarten to those who have completed fifth grade For more information, call 660-686-3314 or visit https://vbspro.events/p/events/fairfaxmo (online registration available).

The Rock Port Vacation Bible School will be held Wednesday and Thursday, June 9 and 10, 2021, at First Lutheran Church, Rock Port. The fun begins at 9:00 a.m. and ends at 12:00 noon (lunch will be provided by No Hunger Summer).

Make a splash with the ultimate VBS! At Anchored VBS, kids embark on an undersea adventure, diving deeper in their faith and discovering the unwavering love of God!

The registration form can be found online at www.rpfirstlutheran.org. Registration forms are also available at the Atchison County Mail and in the Narthex at First Lutheran Church. For more information call 660-744-2530.