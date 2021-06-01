Volunteers willing to help revive and clean out some of the problem areas of Tarkio’s College campus are needed as Tarkio Tech continues the process of sprucing up the campus and renovating additional areas for use. Two work weekends have been scheduled for Friday, June 11, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Friday, June 18, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Any help and time you can volunteer is much appreciated. A wide variety of work options will be available to choose from. Bring tools for yard work, interior building renovation, gloves, and cleaning rags. Check in will be on the veranda at Thompson Learning Center. Lunch will be provided. Contact Dave Hoffman at 660-623-9071 or email maintenance@tarkiotech.com for more information.

The event is being hosted by the Tarkio College Steering Committee and is open to any individual or organization that would like to participate.