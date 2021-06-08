A reception was held Friday, June 4, 2021, at Tarkio City Hall to honor Tarkio City Clerk Becky Jones, who has retired after more than two decades of service to the city.

A retirement open house was held for Tarkio City Clerk Rebecca Jones at City Hall Friday, June 4, 2021. Her last official day was Thursday.

Becky began working for the city part-time January 2, 1996, with Mayor Charles Sheppard. On May 1 of that year, she went full-time under Mayor Vilas Jones. In 2000, Rosalie Woodring turned the Tarkio City Clerk position over to Becky.

One of the first things implemented in Becky’s years of service was going totally computerized with the bookwork, as Vilas was a CPA and he insisted on switching over. Becky said, “I worked under seven different mayors, 18 different aldermen/women, four police chiefs and many other employees who came and went through my tenure. Rosalie Woodring and Hazel Buckley taught me a lot and became very good friends as well as many of the employees,aldermen/women, mayors, judges and attorneys. The daily interaction with employees, citizens, and the board and mayor will be what I will miss most.”

Becky plans to mark off some more of her “bucket list” items traveling in the U.S.A., spending time with her grandkids, golfing and gardening, working on her stained glass projects, and just relaxing!