Margie Beaty Strautman, widow of Everett L. Strautman, and a former 30-year resident of Tarkio, will celebrate her 100th birthday on June 11. Joining her in Kansas City for the celebration will be her four children: Bill Strautman of Kansas City, Randy Strautman (and wife, Marni) of The Villages, Florida, Ellen Strautman of Columbia, and Alex Strautman of Tacoma, Washington. Well wishes should be sent to Margie at P.O. Box 414221, Kansas City, MO 64141-4221.