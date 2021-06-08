Journi Burke graduates from Creighton University

Journi Elizabeth Burke graduated Summa Cum Laude from Creighton University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.

She has accepted employment at the Heart and Vascular Institute at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha. She plans to continue her education in anesthesia or childhood heart disease. Journi is a 2017 graduate of Rock Port High School and the daughter of Dr. Aron and Joanna Burke.

Dayle Davis graduates from Washburn University

Dayle Davis, Rock Port, is a member of Washburn University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Davis graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.

Dayle was also named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Washburn University. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must complete 12 graded credit hours and earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99.

Saint Mary Releases Spring 2021 Dean’s List

University of Saint Mary Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Michelle Metzinger has announced the Spring 2021 Dean’s List. Dalton Brake, Rock Port, was one of the USM students who ended the semester with a 3.5 GPA or better.