The Fairfax R-3 School Board of Education held a regular board meeting May 20, 2021, in the school library. Jon Graves called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m. Other board members present were: Josh Oswald, Brett Johnson, Mike Lewis, Miles Smith, Theresa Larson, and Sam O’Riley (at 6:32 p.m.). Also present were Jeremy Burright, superintendent; Dustin Barnes, principal; and Karen Burke, secretary.

The agenda was approved with additions.

Board members reviewed minutes of the regular and executive sessions April 15, 2021; open hearing for reorganization, April 15, 2021; and special session April 30, 2021.

The financial report was also reviewed:

Monthly reconciliation:

• Expenses, -920

• Revenues, +11,687

2020-21 Year: Expenses April 2021, $145,680; Revenue April 2021, $118,412

2019-20 Year: Expenses April 2020, $146,600; Revenue April 2020,$106,725

Monthly Budget Comparison

Approximately 73.26% of the school’s budgeted expenses has been spent. Year-to-date revenue is $2,120,944, and year-to-date expenses are $1,575,397.

The fund balance report showed: 2019-20, $1,532,922; and 2020-21,$1,761,912

Activity accounts: Revenue, $1,530,644.98; expenditures, $1,789,173.97

The May monthly bills in the amount of $88,187.35 were reviewed and approved for payment.

The lease purchase account balance is $6,036.

Superintendent’s Report

Dr. Burright reviewed the following:

Budget (CSIP 3) end-of-year projections are $2,259,147 (revenues). Outstanding payments include approximately $110,000 in state money and approximately $40,000 federal money; $102,622 over budgeted revenue (state release of funds and increased Title budget). Expenditures are $2,107,423, which is $43,030 less than budgeted. Money was saved in food service and transportation. Overall it is approximately $150,000 in the black.

A rough budget indicates a surplus, but it is too early to give final numbers.

Asbestos inspections are required every three years. There has not been an inspection since 2012. Dr. Burright is setting up another visit and getting clarification.

Dr. Burright also reported on the elementary hallway insurance claim. Summer work will include painting and light maintenance. A safety information/review will be done for the playground.

The district will have to have the COVID-19 plan updated and submitted to DESE for approval by June 24. This must be reviewed by the community. DESE will be sending out criteria with which Fairfax R-3 will have to comply.

Principal’s Report

Mr. Barnes reported on end-of-year activity as well as the following general information:

Textbook and consumable and tech orders are being finalized and ready for ordering.

Final end of the year reports and DESE core data is being finished.

School registration has been set for August 9.

Mr. Barnes reported on Academics (CSIP 1) – 72.5% of elementary students hit all of their reading targets for the year. In 2017-2018, 72% hit mark; 2018-2019, 68% hit the mark. There were no results for the end of year 2019-2020.

The school is tying instruction/assessments and focus to grade level expectations and standards. This process was started during the 2019-2020 school year, but it was interrupted due to COVID. With the uncertainty of what the last school year might look like, this was put on the back burner.

Mr. Barnes reported that six athletes qualified for state track: Kaylin Merriweather (100, 200, high jump), Faith Anderson (high jump, 300m hurdles), Keena Merriweather (400 meter dash), Tommi Martin (800 meter run), and the 4×400 and 4×800 meter relay teams (Claire Martin, Sophia Martin, Tommi Martin, and Keena Merriweather).

The baseball team lost in the district semifinals to Maysville.

Joanna Burke came to the school and performed athletic physicals. Physicals are good for two years, but there are still yearly requirements that need to be turned in. That information was sent home with students and is on the website.

Summer camps and competitions will be back to normal at this time. Those dates have been given to the kids as well as posted on the website and delivered via text alert.

Mr. Schieffer is planning to have summer weights at Fairfax Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, 9;00-10:30 a.m.

Fall sports will have their own banquets after their seasons complete.

Summer Dead Week will be July 30 through August 8. High school practices start August 9, and junior high practices will start August 16.

Consent Agenda

Board members voted to approve the consent agenda.

New Business

The curriculum purchases presented to the board for text budgets and tech curriculum materials were approved as presented.

To remain in compliance with National School Lunch Program requirements, lunch prices will need to be increased by 10¢. Board members voted unanimously to increase all lunch prices by 10¢ for the 2021-2022 school year.

Mr. Barnes reviewed the handbook changes for the 2021-2022 school year with the board. The changes were approved as presented.

The school is looking to replace chromebooks. This would come from the REAP grant. The purchase of replacement chromebooks at a cost of $7,878.30 from CDWG was approved unanimously.

The money to purchase four promethean boards would come from Admin Tech and would require a fund 4 transfer. Board members approved the purchase of four replacement Promethean boards at a cost of $13,707 from Haddock Education Technologies.

Board members voted to approve the copier agreement with Capital Business Systems as presented. This should reduce the cost of copier systems by $1,000 per year.

The floor bids had been discussed in previous meetings, but no action was taken.

Board members voted to approve the bid submitted by Froeschel Flooring for epoxy bathroom floors for $4,806.

The bid submitted by Froeschel Flooring for epoxy cafeteria floors for $27,774 was also approved.

Board members approved a transfer of $13,707 from fund 1 to fund 4 for the purchase of four classroom promethean boards.

Tarkio R-I School is starting a dance team and has asked if Fairfax would be interested in joining. Mr. Barnes gave some information about it to the board. Sam O’Riley made a motion to approve the addition of an EA Wolves Dance Team. After further discussion was held, Sam O’Riley withdrew the motion. Josh Oswald made a motion to approve the addition of an EA Wolves Dance Team. Mike Lewis seconded the motion and the vote was unanimous.

The school is in need of some new iPads. This money would come from the ESSER 3 fund. The purchase of 15 iPads for $4,635 from Apple was apprpoved.

An asbestos inspection needs to be done every three years and Fairfax R-3 is due for this inspection. Board members voted to approve the contract with Roth Environmental Consultants, Inc. for a three-year asbestos inspection for $1,850.

The next regular board meeting will be Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 6:30 p.m.

The regular board meeting adjourned at 8:23 p.m.