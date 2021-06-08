The following incarcerations were recently recorded at the Atchison County Jail in Rock Port, Missouri:

Steven Stephens, 59, Maryville, Missouri, was arrested at 12:23 a.m. June 5, 2021, by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on a Tarkio Municipal warrant for failure to appear on charge of disorderly conduct and a Rock Port Municipal warrant for failure to appear on charges of disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana (35 grams or less).

Daisy Patel, 43, Shenandoah, Iowa, was arrested at 2:40 p.m. June 5, 2021, in Tarkio by the Tarkio Police Department on a Douglas County, Nebraska, warrant for probation violation on original charge shoplifting.