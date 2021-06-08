The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed May 28, 2021, by Dennis and Cyndy Caudill to Mike and Holly Logan for Lots 15, 16, 17, and 18, Block 4, Original Plat, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed May 28, 2021, by Mike and Holly Logan to Blaine Lambert for Lots 15, 16, 17, and 18, Block 4, Original Plat, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed May 28, 2021, by CYLLIUS, LLC, to Cindy Thomas for Lot 3, Block 14, Nuckolls and White’s, Rock Port, Missouri, and Lot 4, Block 14, Nuckolls and White’s, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed May 28, 2021, by ATCO Properties LLC to Whispering Wood, LLC, for Lots 3 and 4, Block 9, Nuckolls and White’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed May 28, 2021, by Virginia Meyerkorth to Virginia Meyerkorth, Trustee of the Virginia Burke Trust, for land in Section 26, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed May 28, 2021, by Virginia Meyerkorth, Trustee of the Virginia Burke Trust, to Dustin and Irma Pierpoint for land in Section 26, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed June 1, 2021, by Amy Elam, Successor Trustee of the Dean Curnutt Trust, to Big Bluff Properties, LLC, for Lot 9, Block 15, Nuckolls and White’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed June 1, 2021, by Amanda Powell to Christopher and Leslie Hogue for Lots 10, 11, and 12, Block 2, Seventh Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Deed of Conservator: Filed June 2, 2021, by David White and Kellie Murry, Co-Conservators of the Mary Ann White Estate, to Danny and Sally Vietze for Block 22, Fifth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed June 2, 2021, by Jordan Shrader to David and Marcia Ostrom for land in Section 33, Township 66, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.