“The hills are alive with The Sound of Music!” June 11-13 and June 18-20. From the Liberty Theatre stage inside the Atchison County Memorial Building in Rock Port, all of your favorite songs from the classic can be heard, this time sung and played by our local, talented actors, singers, and musicians. With music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, “The Sound of Music” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization.

If you are “Sixteen Going On Seventeen,” want to experience “Something Good,” celebrate a few of your “Favorite Things,” or “Climb Every Mountain,” head on down to Liberty Theatre June 11, 12, 18 and 19 at 7:00 p.m. or June 13 and 20 at 2:30 p.m. (tickets go on sale an hour before showtime and the theatre doors open a half hour before). Adults can see the show for $15 and tickets for kids 12 and under are $5. Call 660-744-5599 for reservations.