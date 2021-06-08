Fifth honorary logo

Kinsley Nuckolls, age 7, submitted the honorary logo design for the City of Rock Port for the week of May 26-June 1, 2021. She received a plaque, a gift basket, and picked McDonald’s coupons.

Sixth honorary logo

Jovie Millsap, age 9, submitted the sixth honorary logo design for the City of Rock Port. She received a plaque, a gift basket, and picked McDonald’s and Casey’s coupons. City Hall is still accepting submissions for both the youth contest as well as the official city logo contest. Submissions can be given to a Tourism Board member or left at City Hall. For more information, call 660-744-2636.