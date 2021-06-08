The following marriage licenses were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Jordan Jeffers, 27, and Casey Sweatman, 30, both of Gallatin, Missouri, were married May 28, 2021, in Rock Port, Missouri, by Judge Corey K. Herron. Filed May 28, 2021.

James Knifong, 23, and Mikayla Davis, 22, both of Lathrop, Missouri, were married May 22, 2021, in Sedalia, Missouri, by Jesse Fisher, Pastor. Filed May 28, 2021.

Tyler Makings, 24, and Taylor Cofer, 25, both of Rock Port, Missouri, were married on May 29, 2021, by Christopher Gebhards, Officiant. Filed June 3, 2021.