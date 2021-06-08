OATS Transit is open for regular transportation service. Face masks are still required on the bus due to COVID-19. While many areas have done away with their mask ordinance, OATS Transit follows Federal Transit Administration requirements, which means face masks must be worn on public transit through September 13, 2021.

Call the OATS Transit office at 816-279-3131 or 800-831-9219 to schedule a ride or find about service in your area. Visit their website at www.oatstransit.org and click on the bus schedules tab to see the full schedule.

Fares are $4 outside the county, and $1 each time you board the bus in-town.

The monthly schedule from Atchison County is:

Shenandoah: 1st Tuesday each month

Maryville: 3rd Tuesday each month

Tarkio in-town: 1st and 3rd Friday

St. Joseph: 5th Tuesday of the month