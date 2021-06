A retirement reception was held Sunday, May 30, at Fairfax United Methodist Church for Janet and Owen Peters. Janet and Owen both recently retired from Northwest Missouri Industries in Rock Port, where they faithfully served for more than 45 years. The reception had a great turn-out of many friends, family, and church members. Pictured are, from left to right, Sharon Smith, Janet Peters, Bob and Amy Sefrit, Mardee and Jerry Collingham, and Owen Peters. (George Nixon photo)